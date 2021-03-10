Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Report: Concerning Increase In Levels Of BP, Cholesterol, And Diabetes

1 in 2 Indians is either in the 'High Risk' or 'Borderline' category

The younger generation is unhealthier in comparison to the older generation. Pixabay

While alcohol intake and thyroid issues among Indians seem to have reduced over the past year, a new health report has detailed a concerning increase in levels of blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes, despite fitness and health becoming a nationwide area of interest during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As per the Health Risk Assessment (HRA) Score, 1 in 2 Indians is either in the ‘High Risk’ or ‘Borderline’ category. This is a massive 12 percent improvement from last year’s figures where 62 percent of Indians fell into the ‘Unhealthy’ category.

According to GOQii’s latest India Fit Report 2021, the majority of people can become healthy by making few adjustments to their lifestyle. Reduction in commute time and lockdown probably allowed Indians to focus more on their health and making their immune system stronger. From a gender-wise perspective, men are healthier in comparison to women. From an age-wise perspective, the younger generation is unhealthier in comparison to the older generation.

Blood Pressure

15 percent of users have reported high BP. Pixabay

About 15 percent of users have reported high BP in 2020 in comparison to 13.4 percent in 2019. This figure, according to the report, has steadily increased over the last 4 years. About 35 percent of users also reported this disease runs in the family which is a significant figure. Blood pressure cases among older adults are just triple those in adults. Safe to say, then, that people above 45 are at more risk of having hypertension.

Diabetes

An analysis conducted by a full-stack digital ecosystem for diabetes care and management revealed that the average pre-pandemic fasting sugar levels in January till mid-February was 138 mg/dl whereas in March till mid-April it rose to 165 mg/dl. One-third claim this disease runs in the family. The percentage of those suffering from diabetes went triple, from adults to older adults.

Cholesterol

About 13 percent of users reported high cholesterol, a figure that has remained stable for the past two years. On the other hand, only 4 percent mentioned they had heart issues which is a major decrease from 8.6 percent in 2019.

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol is injurious to health. Pixabay

Figures for drinking have reduced for almost all of the age groups and across a majority of cities. Many reasons can be accounted for the same. To start with, the biggest reason can be the onset of the nationwide lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Travelling was restricted and all the major places where usually people used to drink earlier like cafes, restaurants, bars, etc. were shut down. All of these cumulatively decreased the drinking of the people as the only option they were left with was to drink at home, which was not a feasible option for a lot of people. Some comfortably did that, while a majority were not that comfortable in drinking amid their family members, and hence the number reduced this year.

ALSO READ: New Discovery May Help In Improved Treatments For Diabetes

As compared to last year’s data, there is a significant reduction in the number of people falling sick in every age category this year. This could be due to the increased awareness in people regarding immunity levels through healthy lifestyle and nutrition food choices. The dip in pollution levels across the nation could also be a reason for this.

The report also revealed that stress levels remained high throughout the year. The survey outcome highlighted a rise in stress index from 4.98 in Mid-year to 5.11 at end of the year. Forty-five percent are currently plagued with depression. City-wise, Surat, Jaipur, and Patna are the top 3 healthiest cities in India, respectively, as revealed by the survey whereas Lucknow, Kolkata and Chennai are the unhealthiest. (IANS/SP)

