Thursday, August 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India We must Recognize Connection Between Population and Development: Vice Prez
IndiaLead Story

We must Recognize Connection Between Population and Development: Vice Prez

Naidu stressed the need for family planning

0
'Development challenges will become more difficult as population increases'
M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday cautioned that development challenges will become more difficult to resolve as the population increases. Wikimedia Commons

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday cautioned that development challenges will become more difficult to resolve as the population increases.

Naidu stressed the need for family planning and asked political parties and public representatives to focus on this vital issue and educate the people.

He was addressing a gathering virtually after releasing two reports: ‘Status of Sex Ratio at Birth in India’ and ‘Elderly Population in India: Status and Support Systems’, brought out by the Indian Association of Parliamentarians for Population and Development (IAPPD) in the national capital.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Lauding the IAPPD for its focus on population and development, Naidu said: “We must all recognise the connection between population and development” and referred to the projections made by experts that India’s population is expected to grow to 1.52 billion by 2036 (up by 25 per cent with reference to 2011).

Referring to the delivery of basic services, he said the country was facing many challenges with 20 per cent of the population below the poverty line and an equal proportion being illiterate.

'Development challenges will become more difficult as population increases'
Calling for the revival of India’s age-old joint family system, the Vice President said, “Our family system must serve as a model for other countries to emulate.” Wikimedia Commons

Calling for the revival of India’s age-old joint family system, the Vice President said, “Our family system must serve as a model for other countries to emulate.”

Naidu called for equipping the elderly population with new age skills so that they may lead fuller professional lives and keep contributing to nation building.

Also Read: Children Play Large Role in Community Spread of Covid-19: Study

Expressing concern that India has been grappling with a skewed sex ratio for a long time, Naidu said that the sex ratio was a silent emergency and had serious consequences that will adversely affect the stability of our society.

He said “We must also ensure adequate reservation for women in the Parliament and all state legislatures and appeal to all the political parties to arrive at a consensus at the earliest on this important issue.”

“Country’s progress will be hampered if women are not empowered politically,” Naidu added. (IANS)

Previous articleChildren Play Large Role in Community Spread of Covid-19: Study
Next articleIleana D’Cruz Advices to ‘Work hard, chill harder’

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Tourists Return to Mount Abu Post Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indicating the onset of a new normal during the present COVID-19 pandemic era, the tourist numbers in Mount Abu, the only hill station in...
Read more
Entertainment

Ileana D’Cruz Advices to ‘Work hard, chill harder’

NewsGram Desk - 0
Work hard and chill harder is the mantra actress Ileana DCruz follows. Ileana, who keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her workout pictures and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Children Play Large Role in Community Spread of Covid-19: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
While most studies have stressed that children are not the harbingers of Covid-19, a comprehensive study now claims that children play a larger role...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tourists Return to Mount Abu Post Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indicating the onset of a new normal during the present COVID-19 pandemic era, the tourist numbers in Mount Abu, the only hill station in...
Read more

Ileana D’Cruz Advices to ‘Work hard, chill harder’

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Work hard and chill harder is the mantra actress Ileana DCruz follows. Ileana, who keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her workout pictures and...
Read more

We must Recognize Connection Between Population and Development: Vice Prez

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday cautioned that development challenges will become more difficult to resolve as the population increases. Naidu stressed the need...
Read more

Children Play Large Role in Community Spread of Covid-19: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While most studies have stressed that children are not the harbingers of Covid-19, a comprehensive study now claims that children play a larger role...
Read more

MS Dhoni Not Just a Sportsperson but a Phenomenon: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid rich tribute to former India skipper MS Dhoni as he hanged his boots from international cricket, calling him...
Read more

‘Dent’ in Earth’s Magnetic Field Continues to Expand, Weaken in Intensity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A dent in Earth's magnetic field over South America and the southern Atlantic Ocean is expanding westward and continuing to weaken in intensity, according...
Read more

Twitter Receives 21% More Account Information Requests from Governments

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter received nearly 21 per cent more information requests for account information from the governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide in the July-December 2019...
Read more

Here’s How Lamborghini Remains Unaffected During Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While the world economy is in slowdown, Lamborghini continues to zip ahead. The luxury sporting automobile company has released various models despite the global crisis...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada