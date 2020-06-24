Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Consumers Streaming Over 5 Hours of Daily Online Content in India
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Consumers Streaming Over 5 Hours of Daily Online Content in India

Indians are streaming over 5 hours of online content daily, says a recent Report

0
Indians streaming over 5 hours of online content daily
Consumers worldwide watch over four hours of online video every day with highest daily viewing in India. Pixabay

As content streaming picks up pace in the lockdown times, Indian consumers are now engaged with online video across the spectrum for an average of five hours and 16 minutes every day which is highest globally, a new report revealed on Wednesday.

Consumers worldwide watch over four hours of online video every day with highest daily viewing in India, according to Limelight Networks, a leading digital content delivery platform.

In India, 97.8 per cent people now use video chat to feel more connected and 65.4 per cent use it multiple times a day, the findings showed.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“In the past several months, there have been dramatic changes and new behaviours in online video consumption of all types. Covid-19 has proven that Indians are always ready to adapt to the new technology,” said Ashwin Rao, Sales Director, Limelight Networks.

Indians streaming over 5 hours of online content daily
97.8% people in India now use video chat to feel more connected. (Representative Image). Pixabay

“The Covid-19 pandemic has also pushed streaming beyond entertainment and news. People are increasingly using online video to connect with others and get important information,” he added.

As streaming becomes the new normal riding on cheap data plans, a whopping two-thirds (64.3 per cent) of Indian consumers had their first e-sports experience during the pandemic.

With other live events cancelled as well, more than two-thirds (68.8 per cent) of Indian respondents also attended their first virtual concert.

Exercising is also going online. In line with the trend, 55.6 per cent Indians said that they had participated in an online fitness class and another 26.8 per cent plan to do so in the next six months.

Consumers are using online video to access critical information.

Most people (91.7 per cent) have used online video to stay informed by watching live stream speeches and press conferences during the pandemic. While 70.3 per cent people livestreamed content on news sites, 21.4 percent of the respondents livestreamed content on social media.

Even Baby Boomers (63 per cent) now tune into live streamed news and information online.

As the pandemic has forced consumers to work remotely, 93.8 per cent of people agree that online video equips them to maintain daily activities.

One third (30.8 per cent) of Indian consumers have been offered the ability to work from home for the first time and say online video helps them stay connected to colleagues (23.3 per cent) and work more efficiently (50 per cent).

Indians streaming over 5 hours of online content daily
67.3% Indians have or plan to use online video for professional development or to learn a new skill. (Representative Image). Pixabay

More than half (67.3 percent) have or plan to use online video for professional development or to learn a new skill, said the report.

Also Read: This is Why Women Keep Their Blood Pressure Down

The pandemic has also sparked a rapid increase in telehealth in India. About half (45.8 per cent) of the respondents met their doctor virtually.

“This trend is expected to last beyond the pandemic with one-third (34.6 percent) of global respondents planning to hold telehealth appointments in the next six months,” said the report. (IANS)

Previous articleThis is Why Women Keep Their Blood Pressure Down
Next articleSocial Distancing: A Difficult Phase for Huggers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Pandemic is Growing as Lockdowns Ease Worldwide, Says WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization says the Covid-19 pandemic is still growing even as countries start to ease lockdowns and other restrictions. "The epidemic is now...
Read more
Lead Story

Covid Threatening Livelihoods of 600 Million Children in South Asia: UNICEF

NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus is threatening the livelihoods of 600 million children in South Asia, UNICEF said in a report released Tuesday. The report, “Lives Upended,” describes how the...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Indian Restaurant Vandalised with Racist Graffiti Written at Site

NewsGram Desk - 0
An Indian restaurant has been vandalised with racist graffiti written amid the devastation left by the attack in New Mexico state, according to media...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Pandemic is Growing as Lockdowns Ease Worldwide, Says WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization says the Covid-19 pandemic is still growing even as countries start to ease lockdowns and other restrictions. "The epidemic is now...
Read more

Covid Threatening Livelihoods of 600 Million Children in South Asia: UNICEF

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus is threatening the livelihoods of 600 million children in South Asia, UNICEF said in a report released Tuesday. The report, “Lives Upended,” describes how the...
Read more

Indian Restaurant Vandalised with Racist Graffiti Written at Site

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
An Indian restaurant has been vandalised with racist graffiti written amid the devastation left by the attack in New Mexico state, according to media...
Read more

Social Distancing: A Difficult Phase for Huggers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who tend to hug a lot are suffering from skin hunger in the social distancing times and certain genes are to be blamed...
Read more

Consumers Streaming Over 5 Hours of Daily Online Content in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As content streaming picks up pace in the lockdown times, Indian consumers are now engaged with online video across the spectrum for an average...
Read more

This is Why Women Keep Their Blood Pressure Down

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Now you know why your wife keeps her blood pressure down even when you keep on sulking during a quarrel at home. According to...
Read more

ISRO Gets Indian Patent for Liquid Cooling and Heating Garment, Suitable for Space Applications

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has got an Indian patent for its liquid cooling and heating garment (LCHG) that is suitable for space...
Read more

Facebook Claims Reviewing Hate Speech Reports Quicker Than Google, Twitter

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facing scrutiny in the European Union over spread of disinformation and hate speech on its platforms, Facebook has published an independent report, saying the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada