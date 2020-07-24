Friday, July 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Consuming Chocolate Keeps Your Heart Healthy
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Consuming Chocolate Keeps Your Heart Healthy

Eat chocolate once a week to keep your heart healthy

0
Consuming Chocolate Once a Week Keeps Your Heart Healthy
Moderate amounts of chocolate seem to protect the coronary arteries but it's likely that large quantities do not. Pixabay

It seems like chocolate is good for the heart as researchers have said that consuming chocolate at least once a week is linked with a reduced risk of heart disease.

The study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, suggests that it helps keep the heart’s blood vessels healthy.

In the past, clinical studies have shown that chocolate is beneficial for both blood pressure and the lining of blood vessels.

Follow us on Twitter to get regular updates from us!!

“I wanted to see if it affects the blood vessels supplying the heart (the coronary arteries) or not. And if it does, is it beneficial or harmful?” said study lead author Chayakrit Krittanawong from Baylor College of Medicine in the US.

The researchers conducted a combined analysis of studies from the past five decades examining the association between chocolate consumption and coronary artery disease (the blockage of the coronary arteries).

The analysis included six studies with a total of 336,289 participants who reported their chocolate consumption.

Consuming Chocolate Once a Week Keeps Your Heart Healthy
The researchers conducted a combined analysis of studies from the past five decades examining the association between chocolate consumption and coronary artery disease. Pixabay

During a median follow-up of nearly nine years, 14,043 participants developed coronary artery disease and 4,667 had a heart attack.

Compared with consuming it less than once a week, the findings showed that eating chocolate more than once a week was associated with an eight percent decreased risk of coronary artery disease.

“Chocolate contains heart-healthy nutrients such as flavonoids, methylxanthines, polyphenols, and stearic acid which may reduce inflammation and increase good cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein or HDL cholesterol),” Krittanawong said.

The research team noted that the study did not examine whether any particular type of chocolate is more beneficial and whether there is an ideal portion size.

“Chocolate appears promising for prevention of coronary artery disease, but more research is needed to pinpoint how much and what kind of chocolate could be recommended,” the study authors wrote.

Consuming Chocolate Once a Week Keeps Your Heart Healthy
It appears promising for the prevention of coronary artery disease, but more research is needed to pinpoint how much and what kind of chocolate could be recommended. Pixabay

While it’s not clear how much chocolate is optimal, the study researchers warned against overeating.

Also Read: Vegan Lifestyle in a Post Pandemic Era

“Moderate amounts of chocolate seem to protect the coronary arteries but it’s likely that large quantities do not,” they said.

“The calories, sugar, milk, and fat in commercially available products need to be considered, particularly in diabetics and obese people,” the research team concluded. (IANS)

Previous articleVegan Lifestyle in a Post Pandemic Era
Next articleFoods With Green Tea Extract Reduce Norovirus Risk

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more
Business

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more
Entertainment

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female...
Read more

23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crises, 23.97 per cent of people said that they were laid off from work since the lockdown was implemented, according...
Read more

One Out of Five People Jobless After Lockdown

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted...
Read more

Microsoft Announces Double Key Encryption to Protect Confidential Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to further secure customer data and address regulatory needs for some organisations, Microsoft has announced Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365...
Read more

Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Broadcast Live from Messenger Rooms

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the next step to integrate its apps, the social networking giant has introduced a new tool for users to broadcast live to Facebook...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada