Thursday, February 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Consuming High Levels Of Plant Protein May Lower The Risk Of Premature...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Consuming High Levels Of Plant Protein May Lower The Risk Of Premature Death

Researchers noted that substitution of total red meat, eggs, or dairy products with nuts was associated with a 12 percent to 47 percent lower risk of death

0
plant protein
Consider dietary protein sources in future dietary guidelines. Pixabay

Consuming high levels of plant protein may lower the risk of premature death, cardiovascular disease, and dementia-related death in older women, says a new study. The study indicated that postmenopausal women with the highest amount of plant protein intake had a 9 percent lower risk of death from all causes, a 12 percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 21 percent lower risk of dementia-related death.

“Our findings support the need to consider dietary protein sources in future dietary guidelines,” said researcher Wei Bao from the University of Iowa in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the researchers analyzed data from more than 100,000 postmenopausal women — aged between 50 to 79 — who participated in the study between 1993 and 1998; they were followed through February 2017.

plant protein
21 percent lower risk of dementia-related death. Pixabay

At the time they enrolled in the study, participants completed questionnaires about their diet detailing how often they ate eggs, dairy, poultry, red meat, fish/shellfish, and plant proteins such as tofu, nuts, beans, and peas. During the study period, a total of 25,976 deaths occurred (6,993 deaths from cardiovascular disease; 7,516 deaths from cancer; and 2,734 deaths from dementia).

ALSO READ: Study: Using Digital Health Tools May Help You With Significant Weight Loss

The team noted the levels and types of protein women reported consuming, divided them into groups to compare who ate the least and who ate the most of each protein. The team found that higher consumption of processed red meat was associated with a 20 percent higher risk of dying from dementia. Higher consumption of unprocessed meat, eggs, and dairy products was associated with a 12 percent, 24 percent, and 11 percent higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, respectively.

Researchers noted that substitution of total red meat, eggs, or dairy products with nuts was associated with a 12 percent to 47 percent lower risk of death from all causes depending on the type of protein replaced with nuts. (IANS/SP)

Previous articlePotential Therapy To Treat Endometrial Cancer Recurrence
Next articleGreen Spaces in Prison Linked To Reduced Self-Harm, Violence Among Prisoners: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

B-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood producers neither have the money nor talent to cater to audiences who want something beyond the popular and the mainstream, claims actor Abhay...
Read more
India

How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on Just One Word “Hospital”

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word - Hospital. On the intervening night...
Read more
Lead Story

COVID Lockdown Lead To Increase in The Cases of Domestic Violence: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 related lockdowns may have decreased the spread of a deadly virus, they appear to have created an environment for increased domestic violence,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

B-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood producers neither have the money nor talent to cater to audiences who want something beyond the popular and the mainstream, claims actor Abhay...
Read more

How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on Just One Word “Hospital”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word - Hospital. On the intervening night...
Read more

COVID Lockdown Lead To Increase in The Cases of Domestic Violence: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 related lockdowns may have decreased the spread of a deadly virus, they appear to have created an environment for increased domestic violence,...
Read more

Number Of Digitally Skilled Workers To Grow 9X In India By 2025

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and the average worker will need to...
Read more

The Union Government Releases New Guidelines For Social Media, OTT

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Government on Thursday came up with new stringent guidelines for social media platforms along with a code of ethics for over-the-top (OTT)...
Read more

Businesses In India To Implement Robotic Process Automation By 2024

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly half of all businesses in India will implement robotic process automation (RPA) by 2024, said an IDC study on Wednesday. The study commissioned...
Read more

Google APL To Help Organizations Fight Child Abuse Online

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In its effort to fight child sexual abuse online, Google helped its partners classify more than 2 billion images in 2020, thus identifying the...
Read more

Green Spaces in Prison Linked To Reduced Self-Harm, Violence Among Prisoners: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding more trees, lawns and shrubbery in prisons may decrease the levels of violence and self-harm among prisoners, says a new study. The study indicated...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada