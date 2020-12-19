Saturday, December 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business The Contemporary Art Fair In India Goes Virtual
BusinessIndiaLead Story

The Contemporary Art Fair In India Goes Virtual

The art festival runs from December 18-27, 2020 at www. indiaartfest. in

0
art fair
Contemporary art fair has taken the conventional presentation of visual art to a digital platform. Flickr

Compelled by a COVID-induced shift, the India Art Festival (IAF), a contemporary art fair has taken the conventional presentation of visual art to a digital platform. The contemporary art fair in India, which has hosted 17 editions in the last 10 years in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru, opened the 10-day ‘Virtual India Art Festival’ on Thursday.

According to organizers, in this virtual avatar of the India Art Festival, patrons will get to see a total of 45 stalls, 20 art galleries, and 200 artists exhibiting a total of 1000 artworks.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Rajendra, Founder of the India Art Festival and President, The Bombay Art Society said, “Today, most of us in the self-quarantined state of mind, willingly or unwillingly use electronic devices, looking for ways to connect, to support each other, and share. The virtual India Art Festival, a specially designed online art fair is an effort to engage visual art audiences with the artists who are trying to recover from past anxieties and future worries. Virtual India Art Festival is our commitment as the cultural organizer to answer urgencies surrounding the lives of thousands of artists in India.”

The visitors – art enthusiasts, art buyers, and art connoisseurs – to the virtual India Art Festival can experience this fusion of contemporary art with virtual reality, creating an experience of immersive booths in the art fair. The artworks exhibited include inspiring original artworks, paintings, drawings, sculptures, and installations.

Art fair
The visitors are art enthusiasts, art buyers, and art connoisseurs. Flickr

“Considering that the art buyer, architects, interior designers and art collectors who buy art or even artists, art writers, and art enthusiasts are a part of a busy community, we at India Art Festival, have designed very simple but elegant and engaging virtual art festival system of 2D rooms, 3D virtual galleries with 360-degree views of stalls for every exhibiting artists and art galleries.

The visitors can literally visit 45 stalls, 20 art galleries, and 1000 artworks of 250 artists with a zoom-in facility in just 45 clicks to enjoy 2D & 3D virtual stalls viewing. There is a facility in every booth where visitors can call or send text messages to participating artists and art galleries and even can pick up digital copies of their catalogs from every stall,” the festival founder added.

ALSO READ: India Introduces A Framework To Protect Itself From Cyber Attacks

The participating art galleries in the Virtual Art fair includes – Aakriti Art Gallery & Gallery Nataraj, from Kolkata, Art Nouveau, Galerie Splash & Uchaan from Gurugram, ArtDesh Foundation, Greyscale, Rhythm Art, Studio3 Art Gallery, and The Bombay Art Society – all from Mumbai, Easel Stories, Noida, Eminent Art Gallery, Gallery Endless Thoughts, Sudha Art Gallery, Thakalis Art Gallery and The Lexicon art Gallery – all from New Delhi along with Galerie Sara Arakkal, Gnani Arts, Singapore, Kala Bhawan from Tripura and Studio Vriksha Chhaya from Varanasi.

The art festival runs from December 18-27, 2020 at www.indiaartfest.in. (IANS)

Previous articleBiden Appoints Indian-American Vedant Patel As The Assistant President Secretary
Next articleFew Offbeat Destination Experiences Hosted By Locals

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People’s Concerns For Their Loved Ones Can Encourage People To Get The Vaccine

NewsGram Desk - 0
To motivate more people to mask up and get vaccinated, emphasizing the benefits of being a protector for the family and loved ones is...
Read more
Lead Story

Few Offbeat Destination Experiences Hosted By Locals

NewsGram Desk - 0
One-of-a-kind activities designed and hosted by locals gives you a feel of the destination like nothing else can. Airbnb Experiences go beyond the activities...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Biden Appoints Indian-American Vedant Patel As The Assistant President Secretary

NewsGram Desk - 0
US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has appointed Indian-American Vedant Patel as the Assistant President Secretary. The announcement was made by the Biden-Harris transition...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People’s Concerns For Their Loved Ones Can Encourage People To Get The Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To motivate more people to mask up and get vaccinated, emphasizing the benefits of being a protector for the family and loved ones is...
Read more

Few Offbeat Destination Experiences Hosted By Locals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
One-of-a-kind activities designed and hosted by locals gives you a feel of the destination like nothing else can. Airbnb Experiences go beyond the activities...
Read more

The Contemporary Art Fair In India Goes Virtual

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Compelled by a COVID-induced shift, the India Art Festival (IAF), a contemporary art fair has taken the conventional presentation of visual art to a...
Read more

Biden Appoints Indian-American Vedant Patel As The Assistant President Secretary

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has appointed Indian-American Vedant Patel as the Assistant President Secretary. The announcement was made by the Biden-Harris transition...
Read more

Ashtottaram 29: OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH     

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 29 Ashtottaram 29) OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH          OṀ (AUM)-SṪREE-GAU-RA-VA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ स्त्रीगौरवभूम्यै नमः (Sṫrī: Woman, female, lady; Gauravam: Respect, honor) The only...
Read more

Jinder Mahal To Head Up WWE NXT India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JAMES GREEN For the past several years, the world’s largest professional wrestling company has been attempting to make inroads into India. We’ve seen the...
Read more

Become A Business Asset: A Guide To A Thriving Marketing Career

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn Marketing is an essential aspect of every business in every industry. Without it, a target audience might never hear of a brand,...
Read more

How To Find Out What Jumper Cables To Buy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Linda Carter Jumper cables can be a saving grace when you accidentally let your battery run flat. They have saved many drivers who found...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada