In Conversation With Dr. Chandra Shekhar Mayanil on Yog, Dhyan and Hinduism

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Mayanil is a Neuroscientist who is currently living in Naperville, Illinois. He has a very profound knowledge about yog, dhyan and Hinduism. Dr. Mayanil has given several talks on yog in India and abroad through various virtual mediums as well. One of his sessions on Zoom titled “Strengthening the fortress within” was attended by 600 people across the globe during high COVID times in the United States. Dr. Mayanil’s talks and facts weave around ensuring the proper way of physical and mental wellness with due regard to the practice of dhyan and yog that constitutes pure science along with it.

NewsGram’s Kashish Rai got an opportunity to have an interaction with Dr. Chandra Shekhar Mayanil where he has talked about the importance of Yog in the current unprecedented times of COVID-19 and has also shared about the eminence of Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Kashish: You are so much into the practice of Dhyan and Yog. I wish to ask you~ What is your definition of Yog? What do you feel yog is all about?

Dr. Shekhar: See, many people comprehend yog with some form of physical activity- that is often understood as the practice of “yoga” but “yog” on the other hand is in itself a vast and profound concept. The experience of the union with infinite existence is called yog!

It can be understood by this example: Yog is nothing but a drop falling into the ocean. As the drop falls, it merges with the ocean! that drop looses its own limited identity and then the ocean becomes it’s identity. So in a similar way, the expanse of your identity from “limited” to “unlimited” is yog! So, this very realisation, that you have merged with the cosmos leaving behind your temporary identity is the state of yog. Yog is not something about twisting our body, but it deals with strengthening our mind. This is what I have understood so far.

Kashish: That’s so great! So, from how long have you been practicing yog? What inspired you to get into the practice of dhyan and yog?

Dr. Shekhar: Oh, this has been so long! I think I was 14 or 15 years old when I started. We used to live in Prayagraj at that time. My father had just came back from a camp by B.K.S Iyenger who was considered as one of the foremost yoga teachers in the world. My father got a booklet from there in which there were some visuals of yogasanas.. My father asked me to practice those asanas but I replied I don’t know how to do all of it! After that my father started showing me how to perform various yogasanas and since then I am actively doing it. The most essential one from which I started was Suryanamaskar, so this was my initiation to yogasanas.. and not yog!

So later on, I started to learn more about this practice. It was my mother who got me to appreciate “yog”. I used to be a very argumentative person, always asking questions. I was also an Atheist! So my mother who was so much soaked into dhyan, yog and meditation used to tell me that “I can only give you replies and not necessarily answer all your questions. You need to find answers yourself”. It was her profound ideas that got me to think deeply. She used to say, “if you can’t appreciate yog, you cannot serve the people because yog helps you to establish yourself first”. By this she showed me a window to yog but told me to figure out more about it on my own. Then I came to the United States and I was told about science which was very hard and unbending. I found science to be an objective reality, so I put myself into yog which I found to be the subjective reality. I think that yog has the answers for all causality. It was my friend who is also a neuroscientist who further deepened my perspective on yog and who made sure that I am practicing yog appropriately. It took me 9 years to practice this in a correct way.

Kashish: So, can we say that science, dhyan and yog are somewhere interlinked?

Dr. Shekhar: Actually yes! yog, dhyan and science are all interlinked because all three of these are in pursuit of truth. Science is seeking the truth in an objective way, but yog and dhyan are seeking all answers in a subjective way. It’s like when people know you by your identity is an objective reality.. but who actually you are from inside is a subjective reality! So dhyan and yog can actually help you to know who you are from inside. Neuroscience has helped me to understand the objective aspect of certain things, but it is yog which has clearly briefed me about the objective aspect of all existing things. I believe that all sincere neuroscientists will gravitate towards yog, Dhyan, Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita because it has got all the profound answers of all existing causality.

Kashish: Amazing! Sir, you also keep spreading knowledge about India, Dharma and other philosophies concerned with Hinduism. So how do you convince the younger generation to believe in the relevance of Hindu Culture and Heritage?

Dr. Shekhar: Undoubtedly, India is the land of intellectuals. There have been many great people from India whose theories have been acknowledged worldwide, one such is the great mathematician Ramanujan. His theories are now applicable in artificial intelligence. Same goes with Hindu Upanishads and holy books like the Bhagavad Gita and the Hanuman Chalisa which hold the essence of everything. These scriptures tell us to abandon ego and get ultimate realisation which I think all the people and mainly the youth need to understand.

The answer of how to really teach the youth about the relevance of Indian culture is not easy, but I think that the parents are the one who can really upbring this in their children. Firstly, the parents should be well versed about its truth and then the girls should be told about the profundity of these values, because it’s the girls who become mothers and have the responsibility of teaching their children good values, which I think is present abundantly in the Hindu philosophies. I remember how my mother influenced me in the following manner and taught me about the importance of Hindu Upanishads. So it is the mother who can really influence the children, and so, the coming generations will automatically get influenced. The younger generation will never learn these values from outside, they should always be told about all this at their homes.

Kashish: Alright! So here comes my last question for you.. Do you believe that yog, dhyana and Indian values are the key for people to get through these unprecedented times of COVID?

Dr. Shekhar: See, when I was doing this research on COVID, I observed that many people who were dying of COVID in New York were youngsters. European, Spanish and Italian models suggested that those people who are immuno-compromised and have lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes etc. were more prone to COVID. I realised that stress is the main reason which is affecting many people and making them more sceptical to COVID. Stress concerns with what you are and what you project. Stress is the reason for making the immune modulators weak. The biggest stress in the world is fear of death, and this fear of death is responsible for making more people prone to this infection. People make their immune system weak by letting fear hijack their brain.

So now this question arises that how do we overpower this fear of death? The answer to it is~ it can be washed away from this very realisation that there is no such thing as death. Death is a lie. You get this realisation from the Bhagavad Gita. It’s the identity as a being which dies which is present in the human body. It’s like you have a car, you have a house, you call it your belongings but you’ll never say this is me, the same implies with the human body. You can call it yours but it is never the actual you. When people will get this very realisation then the fear of death will automatically fade away. You will get this realisation from yog and all these kind of philosophies can be found no-where else but in Hindu Upanishads. These can really make you familiar with the ultimate truth.

The people who practice yog have a strong state of mind and a strong immune system. You may have heard about Sadhguru and Isha Foundation, I would like to tell you that in a Harvard University study it is proven that those who practice Isha Yog have 230 kind of essential genes in them which are exclusively important for a well-functioning immune system!

Also, the remedies which are mentioned in the Ayurveda are equally essential for maintaining a healthy body amid these challenging times. Ingredients like clove, ginger, coriander, tulsi, lemon, turmeric are like a boon. You’ll find it nowhere but in Indian Ayurveda. The “kadha” and coronil medicine which is suggested by Baba Ramdev is also very effective. I can assure you on that. There’s no cure for Coronavirus atleast till 2022, so till then, the people around the world have to sustain on these remedies to keep themselves safe. So people should believe in the might of these helpful practices, that can only be found in Hindu philosophies, yog, dhyana and ayurveda to get physical and mental strength. That’s all!

We sincerely thank Dr. Chandra Shekhar Mayanil for this fruitful discussion and hope to have him for further discussions at NewsGram!

By Kashish Rai of NewsGram (Twitter: KaafyyFilmyy )