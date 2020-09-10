In Conversation with Mr. Shridhar Damle on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (Part-III)

This interview is in continuation of the “Conversation with Mr. Shridhar Damle on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (Part-II)” which was published on NewsGram on 22 August 2020.

Kashish: Some people claim that RSS is an “Anti-Muslim” organization. How will you oppose this view?

Shridhar Damle: As I mentioned to you earlier, RSS started in 1925, and before that Gandhi Ji did an experiment on Hindu-Muslim Unity with the Khilafat Movement to gain freedom. After the Kemal Pasha (Former President of Turkey) eliminated the Khalifat Movement in Turkey, there was a counter-reaction and promotion for the pan-Islamism movement in India. Among the Muslim political spectrum, we had to divide two different schools of thought- One is the educated Muslim, what academics describe as the “elevate school of thought”, and first Sayed Ahmed started the Aligarh Muslim school with the support from the British, and he mentioned that Hindu and the Muslim cannot work together but, he wanted to have the share in the British Administration with 50-50%. While the Muslim population in 1947 was 25%, I am talking during the time of British India, including the pioneer 15 princely states; Aligarh school wanted to have a 50% share in the power and jobs, plus, they wanted to have the veto power where no government can pass the law to reform any Muslim system. They didn’t want the Shariyat Criminal Law in India, they wanted the British Criminal Law that was hanging and not chopping the hands or the legs. Anyway, this was one school. The second school of thought goes back to the 1300 Century.

If you read the book “Muslim Politics in India” by Hamid Dalwai who was a Muslim social reformer, who demanded in 1963 a common civil code, equality, and the law against Talaq, you’ll see that in his book he has mentioned a historical document after the `100 years of Sultanat in Delhi, which concerns with the establishment of Islam in India and elsewhere. They captured Sindh in the 9th Century, and they conquered Delhi in the 11th Century. It took them 2 years after conquering Sindh to conquer Delhi and get a major power. And after 100 years, still, the majority or more than 90% population were the Hindus. So they wanted the application of Shariyat by either giving the choice- Be a Muslim or else die! The Sultan didn’t want that kind of oppressive practice because he needed Hindus’ help in the administration as well as in the army. So they delayed, and the same thing happened with the Mughals also, till the Aurangzeb. So these are the two schools.

So, when the British ruled India, most of the Muslims believed that the British captured India from the Muslims, which was not true. The British captured India after defeating the Marathas and Sikhs.

But the second school of thought which was the “Devbandhu School of Thought” said that the British believed that they had the right to rule India, So that led to the riots in India from 1861 till today. So, all these things happened at that time, and, if you study the riots, you will find that the prime facet of the riot is that it is a sudden and surprise attack. If you’ll observe them closely, then you’ll see that most riots happened on the issues of slaughtering the cows or the Hindu procession. So as a counterpart, what you can say, as a paramilitary organised group RSS rose to defend the Hindus, but if you study the riots, the interesting part is that a large role in the riots from the Hindu side was played by caste groups- whether Jats, Patels, Marathas, Reddys, the prominent caste Yadavs; all had a major role in riots because RSS till 1947 was mostly an urban organization.

And even in 1990, most of the riots were in the rural areas be it Ahmedabad Riots, or the Jamshedpur riots, etc. So, all the riots majorly rose from rural areas. When this thing happened, the RSS newspaper or view paper highlighted these riots, so then RSS got the label as “Anti-Muslim”.

Kashish: So, how can we defend this “Anti-Muslim” view regarding RSS at this point?

Shridhar Damle: Sure, Now, I have got in front of me, RSS views regarding the Muslims, and I am quoting this from the authentic biography of Dr. Hedgewar by N.S Palker which was written in 1960 and which was translated into Hindi by Deendayal Upadhyay. Dr. Hedgewar in 1935 said that “along with Muslims; Christians, Parsis, and Jews are also a part of India, so why there’s only a call for the Hindu-Muslim Unity?”. What Hedgewar here emphasized here is that there are different religions, different sects, or castes, and sub-castes, but the Nation is one!

In 1935, Dr. Hedgewar mentioned that Gandhiji advocated Hindu-Muslim unity, and Gandhiji mentioned that “an average Muslim is a rowdy and an average Hindu is a coward”. So, Gandhiji tried to appease the Muslims for Hindu-Muslim unity. When Dr. Hedgewar quotes from Mahabharat, he said- “Unity can happen at the equal state or equal level”. There’s no unity between the strong and the weak people!

In his editorial called “Swatantrata,” Dr. Hedgewar mentioned that one of the points of view that according to the British if they leave India, there will be a state of violence between the Hindus and the Muslims. This is a wrong concept! The matter of fact is that the British upvoted the quarrel between the two. And, those who believe in the Hindustan, as a motherland, that includes the good Muslims also. Dr. Hedgewar’s follower, who used to stay with Dr. Hedgewar for 7 Years, wrote an article, and in it, it was mentioned that “we cannot keep any person aside because he is a Muslim”. And then he mentioned that Maulana Liyaqat Hussain and Samiullah Khan who became Mayor of Nagpur were two close friends of Dr. Hedgewar. All of these things happened in Dr. Hedgewar’s lifetime. But, during the partition time, the historical fact is that the Hindu-Muslim relationship carried historical baggage from thousands of years, and, Riots and Partition added more weightage to it. To wipe up the feeling from that decade and from 1960, if you look at the RSS view for the Muslims, then it is to be mentioned that Goverkar had good relations with the Muslims in the Nagpur area. When Goverker was Interviewed by Journalist Jilani, Goverker mentioned that political leaders and religious leaders are a hindrance to Hindu-Muslim cordial relationship.

Another thing I noticed while doing the research is that the RSS has 36 Parivar organizations. Except for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), all the 35 organizations are named as “Bharatiya” and not “Hindu”. And, they open the door for all the people from all the religions or the class or areas. Women are also included. During the formation of the Jan Sangh , it was suggested that it should be named as “Hindu Sangh” but the Goverker opposed and proposed to name it as “Jan Sangh”.

Another interesting thing we noticed is that, along with the Ram Janmbhoomi Movement, RSS Pracharak like Sudarshan and Balasaheb Deoras started dialogues with the Muslims and Christians. And the dialogue went on at the same time during the Ram Janmbhoomi Movement which ended in 2002 with Muslim Rashtriya Manch. The Muslim Rashtriya Mach after 2000 was guided by Indresh Kumar and Sudarshan took interest in 2002 and, then he stuck down there and participated there till he died. And the Muslim Rashtriya Mach has more than a million Muslim members.

From the political point of viewpoint, in the 1952 elections, Jan Sangh presented a Muslim candidate from Ajmer. In 1957 also, they presented a Muslim candidate for a corporation area and in Delhi, 5 Muslim Jan Sangh Candidates won the Delhi Municipal Elections. In 1959, Lady Muslim corporate became Deputy Mayor of Delhi. I want to go back, and inform you that in 1952, the Vice President of the Jan Sangh in Kashmir was a Muslim. There are many such instances like these. I think there are 75 schools in the Kashmir Valley, operated by the Muslims and supported by the RSS people.

Another thing is that, in the 1950s, Deendayal Upadhyay advocated that all of the Indians are Hindu and then he coined the term called “Mohammadi Hindu” and “Jesus Hindu”. To this nobody paid attention because at that time, Jan Sangh was not a prominent party and Deendayal was not a prominent person. So, From the 1980s, The RSS considered India as “Bharat Mata” (Motherland) and being proud of the Indian tradition- Mahabharat, Ramayan, Vedas, Upanishads, Saints, etc. and prominent personalities like Shivaji Maharaj or Guru Gobind Singh.

In the RSS, what they call “Bharat Bhakti Stotra”, they have included the names of Kabir and Rahman who are prominent Indians in it. The RSS since the beginning has no intention to work as an “Anti-Muslim” organization.

Kashish: Some People also view RSS as an organization that promotes Negative “Hindutva”. What will you say about this?

Shridhar Damle: Firstly, the advocate of Arya Samaj Swami Vivekananda used the word “Hindu Nation”. For he first time, the word “Hindutva” was coined by Chandranath Basu (Bengali Writer). But, there was a difference of opinion regarding who is a Hindu. According to my research, there are 32 different definitions about who is a “Hindu”.

For the first time, Vir Savarkar used “Hindutva” as a cultural and historical foundation and he coined the term as Hindu Nationalism. But, Vir Savarkar, as I found in the British records, defined who is a “Hindu” as “Hindutva”.

During the time of partition, the idea of Hindutva took a militant point of view, as a Tit-To-Tat view regarding that progress. In 1949, after the independence, during an RSS Study Camp, Goverker defined Hindutva as a “Universal Philosophy”. Savarkar had defined Hindutva as a Nationalist Philosophy. Goverkar described Hindutva in our first book as “Positive Hindutva”. So, they said that this Hindutva holds a common factor- which is the “Heart”, which means that all the people are equal. Whatever you want to worship is your personal freedom, but, you should also have respect for the other person’s freedom of worship. All religions are equal and all religions lead to salvation.

This is what I know about the RSS “Hindutva”! RSS’s basic was to organize the Hindu society.

Kashish: So, now, by and large, what do you think would be the aim of RSS to serve India?

Shridhar Damle: Again, what I would like to mention here is that RSS considers the definition of a “Good Shakha” as a Shakha, that can bring hope to the society, hope for the woman, hope for the poor people. They are working on these following 5 Goals:

“Samrasata” – Feeling of Equality, they want to establish equality for all the people irrespective of religion, community, class, etc. “Sewa” – Working for mankind, ensuring coaching centers/schools for backward children and empowerment centers for women When I interviewed Balasaheb Deoras, I asked, How does the RSS look at itself in the 21st Century?” I took his interview in 1983. I asked him what RSS wants in the 21st century, a Caste-less society or a caste-coordinate society? Regarding this he told me, that their final goal is “caste-less society” but, the caste system has its prominence from thousands of years, so he didn’t know how many centuries it will take to wipe out. Still, they’d like to have a “Caste-Coordinate” society with no feeling of a higher or lower form of discrimination. And, we have mentioned in our book also, that it is the biggest challenge to the RSS about overcoming the caste, linguistic or provincial feeling. We did mention that certain movements like the Ram Janmbhoomi Movement overcame these feelings, but after some time they have again emerged. The fourth thing they talk about is the Gaushala , they wanted Gaushala, not as the place for holy cows but because Gaushalas will also be economically profitable. Gobar Gas can be used for electricity, cooking gas, and different purposes. They can also use the cow-dung as Mosquito-killer and fertilizer for organic farming. All of these would cut the cost 4 times more in number. The fifth and most important is the preservation of the family system. According to them, the family is the most important foundation of society. According to them, the cities have the drawback of having a single-family. Where husband and wife both go to work and come in the evening, children also have so many classes so when they come home all get busy with their cellphones, arguing, or watching television. So, for this, they have a project called “Kutumb Prabodhan” which means that once a week you come together, no TV, no talk about the movies, no talk on Politics, no argument; just have lunch and dinner and talk. It is a very difficult task!

So, these are 5 segments of the RSS, which consists of one more important factor that “Charity begins at home”. Start these activities with your servant, driver, laundryman, etc. Start treating them as members of your family.

RSS said that it didn’t want uniformity, but it wanted “Unity in Diversity”, and this will forever be the goal of RSS.

