Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Lead Story

Converting Your Space to a Work From Home Station

Different Ways to Organize Workspace Amidst Work From Home

Maintaining a special workspace at your home is crucial to recreate the office environment you need to move about efficiently with your tasks. Unsplash

Work from home is the new normal, but not all of us have the luxury to carve out a private space which makes working from home pleasurable. IKEA’s online store has a collection of furniture and fixtures which can help you need to transform any nook and cranny into a home office.

Maintaining a special workspace at your home is crucial to recreating the office environment you need to move about efficiently with your tasks.

Read on to see how ergonomic furniture can help you set up a workstation at home:

ALEX (Desk)

This unique desk has an aesthetic that will resonate with the organized person inside of you. A clean look that’s easy to like, coupled with a clever design that keeps messy cables out of sight. The back is finished so you can place it in the middle of the room.

ALEX (Drawer Unit)

Another gem of the ALEX collection, this unit comes with easy to open and smooth sliding drawers. Organize your files, accessories, and additional stationery with this unit for your new home office space.

Work from home
Alex Drawer unit is beneficial in organizing files, accessories, etc. in an attractive manner. Pinterest

LANGFJALL (Chair)

Is a customizable office chair not only designed for comfort but also to blend into your home. Without a doubt, any workspace would be incomplete without a steady and comfortable chair to keep you well poised from dusk till dawn. The gently curved lines accentuated by sewn details are kind to your body and pleasant to look at. This chair also has a tilt and height-adjusting mechanism that’s built to outlast years of ups and downs.

FORSA (Lamp)

This classic style work lamp in steel will brighten up your day at work, especially if you’re working late hours. The arm and shade are adjustable which makes it a great lamp for reading by the desk

Also Read: Saving Space with Innovative Furniture Ideas

EKET (Storage)

This clever little cube is always ready to lend a hand, whether it is for storing, displaying, or emptying your pockets. Using more than one EKET cube you can create your own modular storage solution in a color that pops out or keep it discreet. (IANS)

