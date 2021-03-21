Sunday, March 21, 2021
SARS-CoV-2 In Pregnancy Connected To Unfriendly Results For Mother And Infant
Life Style Health & Fitness

SARS-CoV-2 In Pregnancy Connected To Unfriendly Results For Mother And Infant

Pregnant people with severe Covid-19 symptoms have a particularly high risk of these complications

SARS-CoV-2 Pregnancy
SARS-CoV-2 may lead to vasoconstriction and stimulate an inflammatory response affecting blood vessels. Pixabay

Infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS-CoV-2 in pregnancy is associated with preeclampsia, stillbirth, preterm birth and other adverse outcomes find a new study.

The study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found double the risk of preterm birth and a 50 percent increased risk of cesarean delivery in pregnant people with symptomatic Covid-19 than in those with asymptomatic Covid-19.

“Our findings suggest that pregnant people with Covid-19 have an increased risk of high blood pressure, stillbirth, and preterm birth,” said researcher Nathalie Auger from the University of Montreal in Canada.

SARS-CoV-2 Pregnancy
Their newborns are more likely to need intensive care. Pixabay

“Their newborns are more likely to need intensive care. Pregnant people with severe Covid-19 symptoms have a particularly high risk of these complications,” Auger added.

For the study, the team reviewed 42 studies involving 438,548 pregnant people from around the world to determine the association between SARS-CoV-2 infection and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

The study indicated that those with severe Covid-19 had a 4-fold higher risk of high blood pressure and preterm birth.

The researchers said that the reason for the increased risk of adverse outcomes is unclear, but could be because SARS-CoV-2 may lead to vasoconstriction and stimulate an inflammatory response affecting blood vessels.

“Our meta-analysis of recent good-quality cohort studies with comparative data does not align with these previous reviews, and provides clear evidence that symptomatic or severe Covid-19 is associated with a considerable risk of preeclampsia, preterm birth, and low birth weight,” the team said.

“Clinicians should be aware of these adverse outcomes when managing pregnancies affected by Covid-19 and adopt effective strategies to prevent or reduce risks to patients and fetuses,” they noted. (IANS/KB)

