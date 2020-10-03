Saturday, October 3, 2020
Is Coronavirus Moveable More Than 6 Feet In Air?
Life Style Health & Fitness

Is Coronavirus Moveable More Than 6 Feet In Air?

"6 feet is not a magic distance" and keeping even farther distance is better, says Linsey Marr

coronavirus
Wear your masks to defeat coronavirus. Pixabay

Can the new coronavirus move more than 6 feet through the air? Research indicates it can, but it’s not clear how much of the pandemic is caused by such cases.

People spray liquid droplets of various sizes when they cough, sneeze, talk, sing, shout, or even just breathe. The coronavirus can hitchhike on these particles.

The advice about staying at least 6 feet apart is based on the idea that the larger particles drop to the ground before getting very far.

coronavirus
Massive respect to coronavirus front-liners helping those in need. Pixabay

But some scientists have also focused on tinier particles called aerosols. These can linger in the air for minutes to hours, can spread through a room, and can build up in concentration if ventilation is poor, posing a potential risk of coronavirus infection if inhaled.

For aerosols, “6 feet is not a magic distance” and keeping even farther apart is better, said Linsey Marr, who researches airborne transmission of infectious diseases coronavirus at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Some scientists say there’s enough evidence about aerosols and the virus to take protective measures. In addition to the usual advice, they stress the need for ventilation and air-purifying systems when indoors. Even better, they say, is to stay outdoors when interacting with others. (VOA)

