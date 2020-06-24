Thursday, June 25, 2020
Coronil: Patanjali Ayurved Launches Medicine for Covid-19 Treatment

The Ayurvedic medicine was launched at a press conference in Haridwar

Ayurvedic medicine for treatment of the Novel Coronavirus is known as 'Coronil'. Voice of the Nation Organiser

Patanjali Ayurved has launched an Ayurvedic medicine for treatment of the Novel Coronavirus, known as ‘Coronil’. This medicine happens to be the first medicine which claims to be a cure for the Corona infection. However, several medicines have been used as prevention from the virus. The medicine was launched by the founder of Patanjali Ayurved Baba Ramdev and Managing Director Acharya Balakrishna, in the early hours of 23rd June, at a press conference in Haridwar. The research work on the medicine was conducted by the Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar in association with the National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur.

While launching ‘Coronil and Swasari’, Baba Ramdev claimed that the clinical trials of the medicine on affected patients have shown 100% favourable results.

“The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for coronavirus. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS,” Yoga Guru Ramdev said at the launch press conference of Coronil held in Hairdwar.

The medicine was launched by the founder of Patanjali Ayurved Baba Ramdev and Managing Director Acharya Balakrishna. Voice of the Nation Organiser

“We are launching Covid medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered. We were able to control coronavirus and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted,” he added.

Coronil is developed with Ayurvedic formula, even though the Allopathic system of medicine is leading the research into Corona cure. While 65% of the patients turned from Corona-positive to negative, 100% have recovered in 7 days, he explained at the press conference.

He also said that people can question them on the claim and they have answers to every question. He reiterated that the preparation of the medicine and trials followed all scientific rules as per Voice of the Nation Organiser.

Earlier, Acharya Balakrishna had tweeted, “Patanjali Yogpeeth will be launching the first Ayurvedic medicine ‘Coronil’ from Haridwar tomorrow at 1:00 pm which has been made with complete scientific procedure and is based on research and trials.” telling about the public launch event of the Ayurvedic medicine for Coronavirus.

Patanjali Ayurved has said that ‘Coronil’ medicines balance the energy of the respiratory system, immune system to the whole body and increase immunity. Voice of the Nation Organiser

Also Read: Social Distancing: A Difficult Phase for Huggers

The medicine was launched after receiving regulatory approvals as informed by Patanjali Ayurved on May 27th. The clinical trials began in Indore and in Jaipur after Patanjali Ayurved secured permission for the same in May. Large pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceutcials and GlaxoSmithKline, among others, were in the race to find a successful vaccine for COVID-19 but none had claimed a cure for the same. Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’ could change the way Corona is treated once it is widely accepted as per Voice of the Nation Organiser.

‘Coronil’, as said by Patanjali Ayurved, balances the energy of the respiratory system, immune system to the whole body and increases immunity. It can be used for treatment and prevention both as per the recommendations of Patanjali Ayurved on administering the tablets and solutions in the kit.

