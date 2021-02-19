Friday, February 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Appx. 80% Corporate Banks in India To Levarage Cloud by Year 2024,...
BusinessfinanceLead Story

Appx. 80% Corporate Banks in India To Levarage Cloud by Year 2024, Says Report

By 2023, to counter the uncertainty of the pandemic, 60 per cent of corporate banks will be revisiting credit scoring models and prioritising an open data strategy to improve loan portfolio health, according to the report

0
Economy
This is being tested on twin counts of increasing digitalisation of the Indian economy and globalisation of Indian companies, which are bringing in rapid sophistication in operations and engagement. Pinterest

Nearly 80 percent of corporate banks in India are forecast to run their trade finance and treasury workloads on Cloud by 2024, said a new IDC report on Friday.

By 2023, to counter the uncertainty of the pandemic, 60 per cent of corporate banks will be revisiting credit scoring models and prioritising an open data strategy to improve loan portfolio health, according to the report.

Compared with developed economies, India’s corporate banking sector is still in its nascent stage in terms of product and service offerings.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

However, this is being tested on twin counts of increasing digitalisation of the Indian economy and globalisation of Indian companies, which are bringing in rapid sophistication in operations and engagement.

“In India, corporate banking has remained undelivered during the last couple of years, but going forward, the scenario might change as the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic dwindles and the prospect of India playing a key role in the revival of global supply chain environments gain momentum,” said Ganesh Vasudevan, Research Director, IDC Financial Insights Asia/Pacific.

Money
Nearly 80 percent of corporate banks in India are forecast to run their trade finance and treasury workloads on Cloud by 2024, said a new IDC report. Pinterest

The pandemic has forced CFO focus on liquidity. In response, 55 per cent of corporate banks will invest in supporting predictive liquidity management and 60 per cent will upgrade data and connectivity capabilities by 2024 in the country.

“Traditional brick-and-mortar businesses are increasingly moving to B2B sales online, and corporates expect their bankers to understand the workflow to provide value-added solutions like seamless counter-party onboarding, provide a credit assessment, and finalize the settlement terms without using the traditional invoicing and collection process,” Vasudevan explained.

ALSO READ: Protective Effect Of A Molecule Against Ischemic Stroke

With the prospect of a sharp recovery in economic activities in 2021, corporate banking in India is expected to witness a significant evolution in the path to recovery as banks redesign their corporate customer experience (CX) on a digitalised scale by leveraging technology and innovations.

Previous articleHeavy Coffee Consumption Linked To Risk Of CVD
Next articleGolden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

List Of Players Sold And Unsold In IPL Mini-Auction

NewsGram Desk - 0
At Thursday's mini-auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris set an all-time record of Rs.16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beating...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Misconceptions About Organic Skincare That Will Make You Rethink Your Regimen

NewsGram Desk - 0
In today's generation, consumers have become more aware and conscious of harmful chemicals hidden in their skincare products. They have even become skeptical of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kidney disease is a major health concern that many people across the globe are facing today. However, inculcating a few simple rules in your...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

List Of Players Sold And Unsold In IPL Mini-Auction

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At Thursday's mini-auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris set an all-time record of Rs.16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beating...
Read more

Misconceptions About Organic Skincare That Will Make You Rethink Your Regimen

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
In today's generation, consumers have become more aware and conscious of harmful chemicals hidden in their skincare products. They have even become skeptical of...
Read more

Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Kidney disease is a major health concern that many people across the globe are facing today. However, inculcating a few simple rules in your...
Read more

Appx. 80% Corporate Banks in India To Levarage Cloud by Year 2024, Says Report

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 80 percent of corporate banks in India are forecast to run their trade finance and treasury workloads on Cloud by 2024, said a...
Read more

Heavy Coffee Consumption Linked To Risk Of CVD

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you drink a lot of coffee throughout the day, it can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), a new study suggests. The...
Read more

A Tale Of What It Means To Be A Woman In Modern India: Good Girl

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
She was in London when she saw the image of the hanging children, aged 16 and 14, circulating on Twitter. Though she had planned...
Read more

Protective Effect Of A Molecule Against Ischemic Stroke

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has improved the protective effect of a molecule against ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke is caused by an interruption of blood...
Read more

“In Most Countries, Sexuality of a Woman is Considered a Sin” , Says B-Town Czarnia Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who has successfully tapped the domains of film, TV and OTT, says in most countries, sexuality of a woman is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada