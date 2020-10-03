Saturday, October 3, 2020
Costume Jewelry is Always Bling and Not Junk!

Referring to Costume Jewelry as Junk is Wrong

Costume Jewelry
Costume Jewelry is often referred as junk by Indian women. Unsplash

BY SUJATA ASSOMULL 

It has always bothered me when women refer to their costumes or high fashion jewelry pieces as “junk”.

Style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s three strands faux pearl necklace purchased for around the US $500 dollars was sold for over the US $200,000 by Sotheby’s at an auction. While much of its perceived value came from a provenance-the woman who wore it; women of style and substance such as Diane Vreeland, Audrey Hepburn, and Coco Chanel knew that costume jewelry is far from junk, it’s a style statement. Investing in a beautifully made fashion accessory is like buying a good handbag – it can last you a lifetime.

Even though I am the proud granddaughter of a Mumbai based fine jeweler, I have always mixed my fine pieces with fashion jewelry, it just looks more effortless. At my own wedding, my diamond bangles were combined with metal bangles. So when “India-Proud” fashion jewelry brands, Isharaya asked me to moderate a webinar with art historian, author, and jewelry expert, Dr. Usha Balakrishnan, one of my first questions to her was about India’s cultural heritage with costume jewelry. I wanted to know why so many Indian women refer to costume jewelry as ï¿½junk’.

“If you go back in history, jewelry in ancient times was in fact made from items we may refer to as junk such as steel, beads, and feather,” she said. It seems junk and not precious materials were the basis for jewelry, perhaps this explains where the term “junk jewelry stems from. Dr. Usha added, “Costume is precious, Junk is important.”

Jewelry
Costume jewelry should be made in brass, and then it will last a lifetime. Pixabay

That is so true, yes of course fine jewelry is an investment buy-and why it was given to women at marriage times was for its economic value; it was their safety net. But in contemporary dressing, jewelry is about more than just cost, it is also about how it makes you feel. I still own the first Chanel faux pearl strand bought with money saved up from a part-time job. My first boyfriend bought me a pair of Butler & Wilson faux pearl button earrings-something I kept for years and wore with as much pride as my diamond solitaires.

There is more to jewelry than adornment, status and cost-it really are about your connection to the piece, the story it tells, and its craftsmanship. I have always found it very pretentious when a woman declares, “I am allergic to fake jewelry”. Of course, many people are allergic to certain metals and it is best for them to avoid fashion jewelry. By the way, if you have a nickel allergy then even keys will give you a reaction (And how come no ever says I am allergic to keys?).

Good quality costume jewelry should be made in brass, and then it will last a lifetime. Isharya uses hypoallergenic nickel-free brass which is then plated with high micron gold. Steel is another great option (a material handcrafted jewelry brand En Inde uses often), for silver, there are so many options in India (Tribe by Amrapali is my go) and Deepa Gurnani uses handcrafted textile techniques for their pieces. So there are many options for those who do have allergies.

And honestly, there is nothing like a piece of beautiful bling to add a touch of glamour into your life. Something we all need now-so even if it’s not made of precious materials let us never call our jewelry pieces “junk”. (IANS)

