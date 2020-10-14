Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment It Takes a lot of Courage to Speak Up Against Powerful People...
EntertainmentLead Story

It Takes a lot of Courage to Speak Up Against Powerful People of Bollywood, Says Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Agnihotri opened up on the subject when he expressed his opinion on Bollywood production houses filing a civit suit against certain news channels for allegedly defaming the industry

0
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: It takes courage to speak against powerful people in Bollywood
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says it takes a lot of courage to speak up against the powerful people of the film industry. Pinterest

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says it takes a lot of courage to speak up against the powerful people of the film industry.

Agnihotri opened up on the subject when he expressed his opinion on 34 Bollywood production houses and four film associations filing a civit suit in Delhi High Court against certain news channels for allegedly defaming the industry.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India?” Vivek tweeted.

After the post, a Twitter user reminded him that he made “Hate Story”, saying: “Why was ‘Hate Story’ a hit? Because you made it or because people watched it? And by your own admission, the success of ‘Hate Story’ brought in producers for you to make movies you believed in.”

To this, the filmmaker responded: “‘Hate Story’ was made on the same exploitative and titillating template of Bollywood which believes the audience is dumb and somehow make fool of them. Producers came but I never quit all those films and reinvented myself.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: It takes courage to speak against powerful people in Bollywood
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri  is the director of the movie ‘Hate Story’. Pinterest

At that moment, actor Nikhil Dwivedi, who starred in “Hate Story”, wrote: “Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao (we will be trolled a lot, calm down).”

Vivek responded: “But there are two difference Nikhil. 1. I won’t sit quiet fearing trolling when I must speak. And speak only when my film is on release like Bollywoodiyas. 2. I realised where I was wrong and left the company of Hateful Hypocrites of Bollywood.”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also responded to his post about Bollywood destroying Indian culture, writing: “Careful Good sir!! By this logic some idiots might try to sue you too for some of your “earlier work”.”

“Absolutely. When like you, I was trying to fit in, I also made crap like your masters. But then I realised and left Bollywood and now I am fighting to reform this corrupt system. Pl join me in this noble revolution, Gullu, my favourite troll,”

Vivek responded.

Also Read: Twitter Withdraws Fake Accounts Posing As Black Supporters

In one of his tweets, Vivek also shared an image of the list of the production houses involved in filing the civil suit. The list includes almost all leading production houses of Bollywood including Yashraj Films, Excel Entertainment, Aamir Khan Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment and Salman Khan Films.

“It’s very easy for Bollywoodiyas to speak against #CAA or @narendramodi as they can’t hit back but you need real courage and spine to speak against the powerful people in this list. So far besides me and Kangana, no one has spoken,” he wrote. (IANS)

Previous article15 Spots in Sweden to Spend Time With Nature & Relax
Next articleRealme Introduces Affordable Wireless Earbuds For Music Lovers

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more
Entertainment

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more
Entertainment

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

Watching Nature On TV Can Uplift The Wellbeing: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Watching high-quality programs on nature on TV can uplift one's mood, reduce negative emotions, and help alleviate the kind of boredom associated with being...
Read more

Climate Change May Increase Demand for Humanitarian Aid by 50% by 2030: UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The United Nations is warning that climate change is threatening the lives of millions of people throughout the world, and that demand for humanitarian...
Read more

Apple Launches Iphone 12 Series With 5G Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Heralding a 5G era for its iPhones, Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones that are expected to log...
Read more

Scientists: Asteroid Heading Towards Earth May Actually be a Rocket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A scientist from the U.S. space agency says what was thought to be a small asteroid heading towards Earth may actually be a 54-year-old...
Read more

India’s Startup Ecosystem Recovering Faster Than Expected: Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's startup ecosystem is recovering faster than expected as a new report on Wednesday said that investor interest is quickly getting back to pre-Covid...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada