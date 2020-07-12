Sunday, July 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance COVID-19: 77% Businesses Face Drop in Revenue
BusinessfinanceLead Story

COVID-19: 77% Businesses Face Drop in Revenue

77% companies have faced a revenue drop amid Covid pandemic

0
77% companies face revenue drop amid Covid pandemic
30% of the companies surveyed will need to undertake drastic measures such as higher levels of rationalisation. Pixabay

Around 77 per cent business organisations have witnessed a drop in their revenue as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a recent global survey.

As per a joint survey by 720 Transform of Dubai, Prophecy FZLLC-Middle East and India-based Insights3D, around 7 per cent firms in India and the Middle East have registered an upward revenue growth, while about 16 per cent of the companies remained unaffected.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Around 282 executives, including CEOs and MDs from across industry segments were interviewed for the survey.

Out of the negatively impacted companies which recorded fall in revenue, 30 per cent companies logged an over 50 per cent drop while another 30 per cent firms recorded 30-50 per cent decline.

77% companies face revenue drop amid Covid pandemic
Though 7% firms in India and the Middle East have registered an upward revenue growth. Pixabay

The report said that around 30 per cent of the companies surveyed will need to undertake drastic measures such as higher levels of rationalisation, sale or merger.

Commenting on the report, Raja Marur of Prophecy FZLLC said: “Our belief that a new normal is being envisaged has been validated by the survey. Further, the impact to organizations varies by scale and level of global integration of their supply chains.”

Also Read: This Day, That Year: Hima Das Won 400m Gold Under-20 World Championship

Most leaders foresee a new normal in terms of remote working and decentralization, coupled with process automations and an increased reliance on artificial intelligence and analytics, the survey showed. However, these changes are likely to pose challenges in governance structures as also in communication lines and objective performance management.

Businesses see challenges with regards to demand, liquidity and availability of finance with MSMEs being the hardest hit amongst all, the survey found. (IANS)

Previous article‘Coronavirus Particles Can Remain Infectious in Air for Over an Hour’
Next articlePradhan Appeals to Indian Students Abroad to Come Back, Innovate India

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? According to Microsoft, due to high levels of sustained concentration,...
Read more
Lead Story

OTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

NewsGram Desk - 0
After my column, "OTT wants first strike: Bad news for cinema" (Column: B-Town, published on 28.6.20), the question that I am asked is: will...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s emergency program chief said Friday that the new COVID-19 probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. “In the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? According to Microsoft, due to high levels of sustained concentration,...
Read more

OTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After my column, "OTT wants first strike: Bad news for cinema" (Column: B-Town, published on 28.6.20), the question that I am asked is: will...
Read more

COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s emergency program chief said Friday that the new COVID-19 probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. “In the...
Read more

Lamborghini Launches ‘Sian Roadster’ With Iconic V12 Engine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Who wouldn't like a limited edition, open-top hybrid super Lamborghini sports car engineered with unique technologies and unsurpassed performance? Follow NewsGram on Facebook to...
Read more

Google Translate Helps Disseminate Covid-19 info

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google AI and ML translation services are helping health officials communicate with people in languages they understand to disseminate the Covid-19 information, and it...
Read more

Walmart to Unveil Subscription Service Like Amazon Prime

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The retail giant Walmart is reportedly planning to unveil a new subscription service called Walmart+ that will offer similar benefits to Amazon Prime. The company...
Read more

Pradhan Appeals to Indian Students Abroad to Come Back, Innovate India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government pushes for a self-reliant India -- 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' -- Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to the...
Read more

COVID-19: 77% Businesses Face Drop in Revenue

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 77 per cent business organisations have witnessed a drop in their revenue as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada