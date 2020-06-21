Sunday, June 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid-19 puts 243 Million Adolescents at Risk
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid-19 puts 243 Million Adolescents at Risk

The recent suicide of a scholarship winning girl in Kerala, due to her inability to attend online classes in the wake of the lockdown is a grim reminder of the differential access to digital technology in the country

0
Adolescents
Adolescents could be more susceptible to the negative effects of physical distancing during COVID-19 since they are in a period of vulnerability. Pixabay

Adolescence is a critical period in the life of an individual when one acquires knowledge and develops cognitive skills which are critical to the transition to adulthood. Societal interactions, particularly those at school, are at the fulcrum of an individual’s development.

A recent report in the Lancet (Child and Adolescent Health) Journal has pointed out that social deprivation and reduction in peer contact threaten to have long term consequences on the impressionable minds of our young population.

Please Follow Our Facebook Page for more such Updates!

Adolescents could be more susceptible to the negative effects of physical distancing during COVID-19 since they are in a period of vulnerability where peer interaction is a vital aspect of their social development.

According to UNESCO, over a million young people are out of school globally due to the disruption caused by COVID-19.

“In this digital day and age, being stuck at home during lockdown also means increased and sometimes unfettered access to television and social media, which can negatively impact their mental health,” says public health expert and executive director of Population Foundation of India (PFI), Poonam Muttreja.

Results from a recent rapid assessment study conducted by PFI to assess the impact of COVID-19 on young people shows that nearly 46 percent of adolescents who were social media users reported being spending more time online during the lockdown. 65 percent of adolescents who reported feeling depressed also said they were watching more TV during the lockdown.

Adolescents could be more susceptible to the negative effects of physical distancing during COVID-19 since they are in a period of vulnerability
Adolescents could be more susceptible to the negative effects of physical distancing during COVID-19 since they are in a period of vulnerability. Pixabay

“At 243 million, India has the largest adolescent population in the world who are greatly at risk today. The shutting down of schools has made the already difficult lives of adolescents more challenging, especially in rural India. While many schools have moved to online classrooms, internet accessibility is still a major problem in many parts of India,” Muttreja added.

The recent suicide of a scholarship winning girl in Kerala, due to her inability to attend online classes in the wake of the lockdown is a grim reminder of the differential access to digital technology in the country.

ALSO READ: The Use of Language in Politics 

“While digital literacy will undoubtedly be the new normal in the post-COVID-19 era, it is equally important to assess the holistic impact of the pandemic on adolescent health, development, and well-being.”

Inclusive learning solutions are critical to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable and marginalized children to bridge the digital divides in our society. Adolescents, particularly girls, need to be included in all aspects of COVID-19 response planning and decision-making. (IANS)

Previous articleHere is How Muscle Loss Impacts your Health
Next articleThis Father’s Day Gift Your Father A Dessert

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more
Health & Fitness

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more
Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

Type 2 Diabetes Adult Patients May Show Signs at an Early Age of 8

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who develop type 2 diabetes as an adult may show early signs of susceptibility at an early age of...
Read more

UK PM Announces “One Meter Plus” Social Distancing Rule

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one meter plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper...
Read more

Dying of Hope: Special Prayer Vigil Held in Rome for Refugees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
World Refugee Day is being observed Saturday with the aim of raising awareness of refugees throughout the world. In Italy, a special prayer vigil...
Read more

New Discovery to Improve Life Quality for Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a novel formulation of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone acetate that can dramatically improve the quality of life for people suffering...
Read more

Sarvesh Shashi on the Prominence of Yoga

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the yoga's most prominent contemporary voices, Sarvesh Shashi, is not just a yoga entrepreneur, but in his own words, yoga is his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada