Friday, April 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business COVID-19 And Freedom From Arbitrary Arrest/Detention
BusinessLead Story

COVID-19 And Freedom From Arbitrary Arrest/Detention

The current detentions and arrests that are in place, there is an urgency for governments to determine whether they are justified as required and proportionate to the prevailing context of the global pandemic

0
arbitrary arrest
Particularly during this time of the pandemic, many governments all around the world have silently pushed for these arbitrary arrests and detentions. Pixabay

By Anil Kumar

Due to the global pandemic, there is the ongoing issue of the unlawful, arbitrary arrest and detention of individuals based on faulty accounts. Various ethnic and religious minorities are utilized as scapegoats for the origin and spread of the virus in their own countries, such as the Shincheonji Church of Jesus Christ in the Republic of South Korea. By definition, an arbitrary arrest occurs without any legal basis or is not carried out in accordance with the established law in the given country.

As victims of malicious slander by both the news outlets and politicians,  According to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, this is a violation of fundamental human rights for the reason that victims are deprived of means to defend themselves. Arbitrary detentions and arrests infringe upon the protected rights of liberty, rights to security, and the rights to challenge the lawfulness of detention. The leaders of the Shincheonji Church face legal charges for alleged “willful negligence” for being hesitant on submitting a list of private information of members to the government as the blatant slander has endangered congregants’ livelihoods in the past. 

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Furthermore, the Church promised congregation members their private information would be protected from public release, however, handing this list to the government risks exposure which impedes the lives of the members.  Today, political figures ignore the conditions that render arbitrary detentions, as is outlined in Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. If detention or arrest is rendered arbitrary, this suggests an illegal ground of arrest, the lack of information being communicated to the victim regarding the reason for arrest, the absence of procedural rights, and that the victim was not brought before a judge in a reasonable amount of time.

Failure to comply with these conditions of an arbitrary arrest suggests that the given country was unable to provide reasonable and appropriate measures to protect an individual’s physical securities. According to the Roman Statute, arbitrary detentions and arrests can be considered a war crime, a crime against humanity, and a crime of genocide.

arbitrary arrest
Stay Home, Stay Safe. Pixabay

Particularly during this time of the pandemic, many governments all around the world have silently pushed for these arbitrary arrests and detentions towards activists and minorities. These methods are used as intimidation tactics to suppress dissent from the public, stripping the fundamental human right to security (e.g. Shincheonji). According to an issued US advisory, there is absolute urgency for governments worldwide to prohibit this unlawful deprivation of liberty, as it “detains individuals without any access to consular services or information about their alleged crime.”

Particularly for the US citizens in China, there is a heightened risk of detention and the use of exit bans, as the US activists are sharing information about the coronavirus situation in China. However, if matters are not taken into account, the advisory also noted that US citizens are at risk of “prolonged interrogations and extended detention for reasons related to ‘state security’”.

ALSO READ: Study: COVID Variants Recognized By T Cells In Survivors

In response to the growing number of arbitrary arrests and detentions, a group of independent UN experts known as the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention urges prosecutorial and judicial authorities, national human rights institutions, and governments worldwide to consider the context of the control measures for the spread of the coronavirus. In order to control the spread of the virus, it is stressed that any of the arrests/detentions should “be strictly proportionate to the threat, be the least intrusive means to protect public health. and imposed only while the emergency lasts.”

Moreover, for the current detentions and arrests that are in place, there is an urgency for governments to determine whether they are justified as required and proportionate to the prevailing context of the global pandemic. In regards to cases that include persons of 60 years and older, pregnant women, and persons with underlying health conditions, it is expressed to refrain from detaining these individuals, as it puts to risk their physical and mental integrity. 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleMake Your Partner’s Birthday Memorable With These 5 Incredible Digital Gifts
Next articlePracticing Mindfulness In Daily Life

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 1.4 million Kenyans are at risk of hunger, starvation and potentially face acute food insecurity, a government official warned on Thursday. Cyrus...
Read more
Business

Report: 6 in 10 Workers Concerned About Their Job Loss Due To Machines

NewsGram Desk - 0
Close to 40 percent of workers worldwide think their job could disappear in five years, six in 10 are worried that machines would take...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Specially Formulated Nutrition To Improve Quality Of Life In HIV Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Malnutrition and HIV/AIDs are known to complement each other. Malnutrition compromises the immune system and reduces the capacity of the body to fight HIV...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 1.4 million Kenyans are at risk of hunger, starvation and potentially face acute food insecurity, a government official warned on Thursday. Cyrus...
Read more

Report: 6 in 10 Workers Concerned About Their Job Loss Due To Machines

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Close to 40 percent of workers worldwide think their job could disappear in five years, six in 10 are worried that machines would take...
Read more

Specially Formulated Nutrition To Improve Quality Of Life In HIV Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Malnutrition and HIV/AIDs are known to complement each other. Malnutrition compromises the immune system and reduces the capacity of the body to fight HIV...
Read more

Practicing Mindfulness In Daily Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Jaya Choudhary The other day I was driving to work and had a moment of thought where I felt my presence and realized I am...
Read more

COVID-19 And Freedom From Arbitrary Arrest/Detention

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anil Kumar Due to the global pandemic, there is the ongoing issue of the unlawful, arbitrary arrest and detention of individuals based on faulty...
Read more

Make Your Partner’s Birthday Memorable With These 5 Incredible Digital Gifts

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sabrina Rozer We understand that it can very stressful sometimes to find a perfect gift to make your partner bloom with happiness and joy....
Read more

Keep Yourself Secure – Learn How To Make A Password Unbreakable

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sabrina Rozer Not everyone has done an ethical hacking course, therefore, not everyone knows how hackers can manipulate technology to find out user credentials in...
Read more

India Records 200% Hike In Time Spent On Lock Screens

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There has been a 200 percent increase in the time spent on mobile lock screens in the past year while an average user spends...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada