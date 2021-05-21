Friday, May 21, 2021
COVID-19 And Our Hormones Are Strongly Linked: Experts

The effect on hormones cannot be ignored in the context of Covid-19," said lead author Manel Puig from the varsity, adding "the evidence is clear"

hormones
In the light of Covid-19, the effect on hormones cannot be overlooked. Pixabay

The human body’s endocrine system that makes hormones is strongly involved in the SARS-Cov-2 infection — the virus behind Covid-19 — so much so that evidence of an “endocrine phenotype” of Coronavirus has emerged, according to a statement by the European Society of Endocrinology.

A team of scientists from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona in Spain looked at the available evidence concerning Covid-19 across several endocrine conditions and related factors: diabetes, obesity, nutrition, hypocalcemia, vitamin D insufficiency, vertebral fractures, adrenal insufficiency, as well as pituitary/thyroid issues and sex hormones.

The effect on hormones cannot be ignored in the context of Covid-19," said lead author Manel Puig from the varsity, adding "the evidence is clear".

“We need to be aware of the endocrine consequences of Covid-19 for patients with a known endocrine condition such as diabetes, obesity, or adrenal insufficiency, but also for people without a known condition. Vitamin D insufficiency for example is very common, and the knowledge that this condition has emerged frequently in the hospitalized Covid-19 population and may negatively impact outcomes should not be taken lightly,” Puig added, in the statement published in the journal Endocrine.

hormones
The relationship between diabetes and Covid-19 may exist, both in terms of worsening existing conditions and new onset of diabetes. Pixabay

Diabetes has emerged as one of the most frequent comorbidities associated with the severity and mortality of Covid-19, according to a rapidly increasing amount of published data on the incidence of Covid-19 in patients over the last year.

Mortality in Type-1 or Type-2 diabetes has consistently increased during the year of pandemic, A and evidence is emerging that a bidirectional relationship between diabetes and Covid-19 may exist, both in terms of worsening existing conditions and new onset of diabetes.

Similar trends were identified for people with obesity. Obesity increases susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 and the risk for Covid-19 adverse outcomes.

The researchers posit that nutritional management is important both for patients with obesity or undernourishment to limit their increased susceptibility and severity of infection. Vitamin D, calcium, and bone are other areas showing a growing body of evidence that better monitoring and solutions for patients are needed in the context of Covid-19. (IANS/KB)

(endocrinology, what is the endocrine system, endocrine system and covid 19, Vitamin D insufficiency, obesity and COVID-19 risk)

