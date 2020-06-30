Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance COVID-19 Cases Surge in US, Threatens Economic Recovery
BusinessfinanceLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryUSA

COVID-19 Cases Surge in US, Threatens Economic Recovery

A sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in US is threatening the country's economic recovery

0
Surge in COVID-19 cases threatens US economic recovery
The economic recovery has either paused or partially reversed their reopenings in the US. Pixabay

A sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the US is threatening to derail the nascent economic recovery as many states have either paused or partially reversed their reopenings, officials have warned.

“Economic activity in states with the most significant increases in cases in recent days, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, appears to be rolling over,” Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, wrote in an analysis on Monday.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“It is increasingly clear that many governors reopened their states too quickly, reigniting the virus and hurting their economies,” Zandi said, adding containing the virus and supporting the economy are not mutually exclusive.

Surge in COVID-19 cases threatens US economic recovery
The bulk of the increase in COVID-19 infections has been in the states of California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, reports Xinhua news agency. Pixabay

The bulk of the increase in COVID-19 infections has been in the states of California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas

“Some increase in COVID-19 cases was expected as the economy reopened and testing continued to ramp up. The rise in infections, however, has been greater than can be explained by testing alone,” the Economics Group wrote Friday in a report, noting many states and metro areas have either paused or partially reversed their staged re-openings, which will weigh on economic growth this summer.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said on Sunday that the “window is closing” for the country to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blamed the spike on a failure to act earlier.

Even in the absence of new containment measures, the renewed threat of the coronavirus will likely lead to more cautious consumer and business behaviour and weigh on the recovery nationwide, according to economists.

“The third-quarter bounce in real GDP growth, which we have been expecting to be almost 20% annualized (after an over 30 per cent annualized decline in the second quarter), is in jeopardy,” Zandi said, urging Congress to pass another coronavirus relief bill to help support the economy.

The US economy contracted at an annual rate of 5 per cent in the first quarter this year, according to the Commerce Department. That figure, however, still does not fully capture COVID-19’s economic damage, and many analysts believe that the decline in the second quarter is expected to be much deeper.

Surge in COVID-19 cases threatens US economic recovery
The US economy contracted at an annual rate of 5% in the first quarter this year. Pixabay

Also Read: Ola Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide

Since February, US employers have cut nearly 20 million jobs from payrolls, reversing almost 10 years of job gains, according to the Labor Department.

The unemployment rate jumped to a post-World War II high of 14.7 per cent in April, and then moved down to a still very elevated 13.3 percent in May.

As of Tuesday morning, the US accounted for 2,588,582 COVID-19 cases, with 126,133 deaths. Both tallies are currently the highest in the world. (IANS)

Previous articleOla Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide
Next articlePause: UN Launches Initiative to Fight Misinformation

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Fashion Industry’s Sustainable Future is Here

NewsGram Desk - 0
Sir Winston Churchill famously said, "Never let a good crisis go waste" as he worked to help form the United Nations, after World War...
Read more
Business

Virtual Mentoring Programs A Major Need

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more people work from home due to the pandemic, the need for mentor-led, career-focused partnerships is growing amongst job-seekers and career-changers. The current transition...
Read more
Education

Here’s How Children are Coping up with Online Classes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Although online learning has gained momentum during the lockdown, the shift to online classes has raised many concerns among the parents. Around half, 48 percent...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Fashion Industry’s Sustainable Future is Here

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Sir Winston Churchill famously said, "Never let a good crisis go waste" as he worked to help form the United Nations, after World War...
Read more

Virtual Mentoring Programs A Major Need

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As more people work from home due to the pandemic, the need for mentor-led, career-focused partnerships is growing amongst job-seekers and career-changers. The current transition...
Read more

Here’s How Children are Coping up with Online Classes

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Although online learning has gained momentum during the lockdown, the shift to online classes has raised many concerns among the parents. Around half, 48 percent...
Read more

Arthritis Problem in the Younger Generation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Rheumatoid arthritis, commonly known in Hindi as "Gatiya", is a disease of our own dysfunctional immune system. When I say the dysfunctional immune system,...
Read more

L’Oreal Launches its Sustainability Program ‘L’Oreal for the Future’

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The one positive impact of the COVID-19 crisis is the focus of industries to switch to sustainable practices of manufacturing and supplies. Leading the...
Read more

Football Commentary Contains Racial Bias: BBC Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As per a new study, football commentary has slant when it comes to the skin tone of players, a BBC report says. A research conducted...
Read more

Google Meet Allows Users to Add Background Blur on Video Calls

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google video conferencing app Meet will soon let users to add images or a blur effect to backgrounds on video calls. Google is also working...
Read more

Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 80% in Agra

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Agra district administration's concerted efforts and coordinated execution of the multi-dimensional strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19, has begun to show results....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada