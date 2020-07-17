Friday, July 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Many People are Leaving Smoking Cigarettes This Pandemic
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Many People are Leaving Smoking Cigarettes This Pandemic

U.S. experts say hospitalized smokers with coronavirus are less likely to survive

0
Many Leaving Smoking Cigarettes This Pandemic
COVID-19 Prompts Many Cigarette Smokers to Quit VOA

More than 1 million people in the United Kingdom have quit smoking cigarettes since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, an anti-smoking group said.

Action on Smoking and Health said more than 40% of those surveyed say they gave up cigarettes in direct response to the coronavirus.

Follow us on Twitter to get the latest updates from us!!

A separate poll by University College London found more people quit smoking in the first six months of the year than in any full year since 2007.

Medical researchers across the globe say COVID-19 symptoms are worse in smokers who get the virus than in nonsmokers who get sick.

U.S. experts say hospitalized smokers with coronavirus are less likely to survive.

Menthol cigarettes

Also Thursday, the U.S. branch of Action on Smoking and Health joined an African American anti-smoking group in filing a court action against the Food and Drug Administration.

Many Leaving Smoking Cigarettes This Pandemic
Former President Barack Obama signed a law in 2009 banning flavored cigarettes from store shelves, but the law excluded menthol for more research. VOA

Both groups demand the FDA carry out its 2011 mandate stating that “removal of menthol cigarettes from the marketplace would benefit public health in the United States.”

Former President Barack Obama signed a law in 2009 banning flavored cigarettes from store shelves, but the law excluded menthol for more research.

Also Read: Childhood Abuse Can Lead To Heart Disease Risk In Women

“By continuing to delay, the FDA and the U.S. government are failing to protect the health of U.S. citizens, particularly African Americans, and the U.S. is also falling behind the global trend as countries around the world are increasingly banning menthol,” ASH attorney Kelsey Romeo-Stuppy said.

Menthol cigarettes are popular among Black smokers, and anti-tobacco activists accuse tobacco companies of targeting African Americans.

The African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council says smoking kills about 45,000 Black men and women in the U.S. every year. (VOA)

Previous articleCan Coronavirus Spread During Pregnancy to The Fetus?
Next articleNASA Releases First Ever Pictures From Solar Orbiter

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Media Firms Need to Improve Reporting to Attract More Advertisers: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Strengthening the sales teams digital expertise, improving campaign monitoring and reporting, and identifying what makes your publication unique are some of the steps that...
Read more
Environment

Assam Floods Affect 48 Lakh People, Media Turns a Blind Eye

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Heavy rains during Monsoon are common in the Indian State of Assam. Floods have hit Assam once again as these rains cause...
Read more
Lead Story

Shop: Instagram Launches New Shopping Page, Integrates Facebook Pay

NewsGram Desk - 0
To make it easier for users to shop within its app, Instagram is rolling out a new feature called Shop, along with launching Facebook...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,982FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Media Firms Need to Improve Reporting to Attract More Advertisers: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Strengthening the sales teams digital expertise, improving campaign monitoring and reporting, and identifying what makes your publication unique are some of the steps that...
Read more

Assam Floods Affect 48 Lakh People, Media Turns a Blind Eye

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Heavy rains during Monsoon are common in the Indian State of Assam. Floods have hit Assam once again as these rains cause...
Read more

Shop: Instagram Launches New Shopping Page, Integrates Facebook Pay

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To make it easier for users to shop within its app, Instagram is rolling out a new feature called Shop, along with launching Facebook...
Read more

TikTok May Cut Off Ties to China, Become 100% American Company: Trump adviser

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arul Louis US President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said that TikTok may cut off ties to its Chinese parent and become...
Read more

World Emoji Day: A Revolution Of Their Own

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
by Alisha While the language is considered the mother of revolution, a revolution came in the way we texted when Sheketaka Kurita invented the first...
Read more

Shoploop: Google Launches Interactive Video Shopping Platform

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has launched an interactive video shopping platform called Shoploop that will help people experience the look and feel of products they like to...
Read more

Netflix Adds 10 Million New Paid Subscribers Amid Quarantine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading content streaming service Netflix has added 10.1 million new paid subscribers as people stayed home, as the company reported net earnings of $720...
Read more

Apple Previews Selection of Emojis on World Emoji Day

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple on Friday said it is previewing a selection of new emoji that will be available this fall with a free software update for...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,982FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada