Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Covid-19 May Deepen Depression, Anxiety Among Pregnant Women
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Covid-19 May Deepen Depression, Anxiety Among Pregnant Women

Before the pandemic, rates of perinatal depression were generally considered to be 15-20 percent

0
Among
Pregnant women are highly to in risk to get anxiety related problems. Pixabay

Researchers have said that Covid-19 may deepen depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among pregnant and postpartum women.

“We know the perinatal period is already a time in which women are particularly vulnerable to mental health concerns,” said study author Cindy Liu from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US.

“We primarily wanted to see what factors related to the pandemic might be associated with mental health symptoms,” Liu added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the results, the researchers launched the Perinatal Experiences and COVID-19 Effects Study (PEACE) to better understand the mental health and well-being of pregnant and postpartum individuals within the US during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among 1,123 of these women surveyed, the study, published in the journal Psychiatry Review, found that more than 36.4 percent reported clinically significant levels of depression.

among
Before the pandemic, rates of perinatal depression were generally considered to be 15-20 percent. Pixabay

Before the pandemic, rates of perinatal depression were generally considered to be 15-20 percent. Furthermore, 22.7 percent reported clinically significant levels of generalized anxiety, and 10.3 percent reported symptoms above the clinical threshold for PTSD.

In particular, the researchers found that approximately nine percent of the participants reported feeling a strong sense of grief, loss, or disappointment as a result of the pandemic.

WANT TO READ ARTICLES IN HINDI? CHECKOUT: NewsGram Hindi

This group was roughly five times more likely to experience clinically significant measures of mental health symptoms. More respondents (18 percent) reported being “very worried” or “extremely worried” about Covid-19 related health risks.

This group was up to over four times more likely to experience clinically significant psychiatric symptoms. The researchers were able to examine how previous mental health diagnoses, as self-reported by the respondents, impacted these rates.

ALSO READ: Spending Long Time On Phone Is Not Related To Poor Mental Health

They found that those with pre-existing diagnoses were 1.6-to-3.7 times more likely to have clinically significant measures of the three conditions analyzed. But elevated psychiatric distress was observed in participants regardless of their mental health histories.

The researchers noted that the mental health experiences during the early months of the pandemic were limited due to fears surrounding Covid-19 infection risks and halting of support services. (IANS)

Previous articleChinese Spacecraft To Bring Lunar Soil From Moon
Next articleStudy: Men And Teenagers Are Affected By Instagram Influencers

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Actor John Abraham Named As The Person Of The Year 2020 By PETA

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor John Abraham has been named the Person of the Year for 2020 by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Hyaluronic Acid Is An Extraordinary Ingredient And A Boon To Skincare

NewsGram Desk - 0
Hyaluronic acid has recently become such a hyped ingredient, but the popularity is acceptable because the ingredient provides what it claims to -- anti-aging. What...
Read more
Lead Story

Study: Men And Teenagers Are Affected By Instagram Influencers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Not just women, men and teenagers are affected by Instagram influencers who set global benchmarks for ideal body shape, fashion, and even facial trends,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Actor John Abraham Named As The Person Of The Year 2020 By PETA

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor John Abraham has been named the Person of the Year for 2020 by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In...
Read more

Hyaluronic Acid Is An Extraordinary Ingredient And A Boon To Skincare

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Hyaluronic acid has recently become such a hyped ingredient, but the popularity is acceptable because the ingredient provides what it claims to -- anti-aging. What...
Read more

Study: Men And Teenagers Are Affected By Instagram Influencers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Not just women, men and teenagers are affected by Instagram influencers who set global benchmarks for ideal body shape, fashion, and even facial trends,...
Read more

Covid-19 May Deepen Depression, Anxiety Among Pregnant Women

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have said that Covid-19 may deepen depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among pregnant and postpartum women. "We know the perinatal period is...
Read more

Chinese Spacecraft To Bring Lunar Soil From Moon

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
China's Chang'e-5 mission, intended to bring back around 2 kg of lunar soil and rocks to the earth, touched down on the Moon on...
Read more

America’s Favorite Snacks Invented By US Military

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From instant coffee to Cheetos, packaged cookies, and energy bars, the U.S. military helped invent many of the snacks Americans love to eat. The effort...
Read more

COVID Pandemic Obstructed Global Fight Against AIDS

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Tuesday is World AIDS Day, with organizations around the world highlighting the need to support those living with and affected by HIV, the virus...
Read more

Focus on Having Healthy Heart To Face COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR, health experts on Tuesday stressed that along with a focus on overall health, taking special care...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada