Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness COVID-19 Making Global Childcare Crisis Worse, Says UNICEF Head
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

COVID-19 Making Global Childcare Crisis Worse, Says UNICEF Head

A UN study that shows at least 40 million children have missed out on early childhood education due to measures to combat COVID-19

0
COVID-19 is making global childcare crisis even worse: UNICEF chief
"Education disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing children from getting their education off to the best possible start," said Henrietta Fore. Wikimedia Commons

The COVID-19 pandemic is making a global childcare crisis even worse, head of the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Henrietta Fore has warned.

Fore’s remark came after the release of a UN study that shows at least 40 million children have missed out on early childhood education due to measures to combat COVID-19.

The research brief, published on Tuesday, looks at the state of childcare and early childhood education globally, and includes an analysis of the significant disruption from the widespread closures of these vital family services due to the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The shutdowns have also left many parents struggling to balance childcare and paid employment, a situation that is placing a larger burden on women who, on average, spend more than three times longer on care and housework than men.

COVID-19 is making global childcare crisis even worse: UNICEF chief
The shutdowns have also left many parents struggling to balance childcare and paid employment. Pixabay

In poorer countries, the closures have made life even harder for many families with young children, for whom schools are an essential provider of a range of services, including nutrition, stimulation and the development of social, emotional and cognitive skills.

The study shows that, in 54 low- and middle-income countries with recent data, around 40 per cent of children aged between three and five, were not receiving social-emotional and cognitive stimulation from any adult in their household.

The only option for millions of parents, particularly women working in the informal sector, who have no form of social protection available to them, is to bring their young children to work. More than 90 per cent of women in Africa and almost 70 per cent in Asia and the Pacific work in such a sector.

UNICEF is calling for giving all children access to affordable and quality childcare, from birth to their entry into the first grade of school. In the report, the agency is offering guidance for governments and employers on improving childcare and early childhood education policies.

COVID-19 is making global childcare crisis even worse: UNICEF chief
UNICEF is calling for giving all children access to affordable and quality childcare, from birth to their entry into the first grade of school. Wikimedia Commons

Recommendations include the provision of high-quality and affordable childcare centers, paid parental leave for all parents, flexible work arrangements that address the needs of working parents, social protection systems, including cash transfers that reach families working in the informal sector.

Also Read: Sea Food in Rapid Decline Around the World: Study

“Education disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing children from getting their education off to the best possible start,” said Fore.

“Childcare and early childhood education build a foundation upon which every aspect of children’s development relies. The pandemic is putting that foundation under serious threat,” the UNICEF chief added. (IANS)

Previous articleSea Food in Rapid Decline Around the World: Study
Next articlePETA Writes to Police Chiefs to Seek Ban on Animal Slaughter for Bakrid

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more
Entertainment

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more
Entertainment

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

Only 66% People Aware of Typhoid Vaccination: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With 2.2 million cases of typhoid being recorded in India alone in 2016, typhoid fever poses a serious disease burden in the...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Personalise Your Lamborghini Virtually

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In COVID-19 times, you might have ordered that sports car like Lamborghini which you know will be delivered at your doorstep, but how do...
Read more

Uber to Install Safety Screens in 20,000 Premier Sedans

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the installation of safety screens or safety cockpit in 20,000 premier sedans for the safety of riders and...
Read more

Cultivate These Oral Health Habits From an Early Age in Your Child

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The common saying 'A stitch in time saves nine' is applicable to almost everything in life, including our health. When it comes to oral...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Give A Boost To Your Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The monsoon is here. As much as we enjoy the rain, it is also the time when the humidity levels in the atmosphere are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada