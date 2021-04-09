Friday, April 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Risk of Kidney Disease in Patients: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Risk of Kidney Disease in Patients: Study

Among patients undergoing dialysis, the rate of Covid-19 hospitalizations peaked between March 22 and April 25, last year

0
Kidney
Approximately 800,000 people receive treatment for kidney failure in the United States, either by undergoing dialysis or living with a kidney transplant. Pixabay

People with kidney problems were at 40 times higher risk of hospitalization and death due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the second quarter of 2020, say researchers.

Approximately 800,000 people receive treatment for kidney failure in the United States, either by undergoing dialysis or living with a kidney transplant.

The risks of dying from any cause were 17 percent and 30 percent higher during the second quarter of 2020 among patients receiving dialysis and patients with kidney transplants, respectively.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Among patients undergoing dialysis, the rate of Covid-19 hospitalizations peaked between March 22 and April 25, last year.

During this time, patients on dialysis were hospitalized 17 percent less frequently than typical for reasons other than Covid-19.

Coronavirus
People with kidney problems were at 40 times higher risk of hospitalization and death due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the second quarter of 2020, say researchers. Pixabay

“The trajectory of the rate of Covid-19 hospitalizations among dialysis patients tracked the corresponding trajectory in the general population, but was roughly 40 times higher in magnitude,” said Eric D Weinhandl, Chronic Disease Research Group, Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute in Minnesota, US.

ALSO READ: What Should You Know About Moving A House When Pregnant?

“This study suggests that the effect of the initial phase of the pandemic on both dialysis and kidney transplant patients has been profound,” Weinhandl added.

The study suggests prioritizing kidney failure patients in Covid-19 vaccination schedules. The findings are forthcoming in the journal JASN. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleResearchers Explain Why COVID is So Difficult To Treat!

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers Explain Why COVID is So Difficult To Treat!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a surprising response in lung cells infected with the COVID-19 virus, which might explain why the disease is so difficult to...
Read more
Lead Story

Unbelievable! Read The Story of This Woman Who Got Pregnant While Already Being Pregnant!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever heard of this phenomenon that a woman can get pregnant while already being pregnant? Well, according to medical history, such a...
Read more
Lead Story

What Should You Know About Moving A House When Pregnant?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Syed The entire moving process is huge and the moving day is the most dreaded day of the entire process. It is your responsibility...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Risk of Kidney Disease in Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with kidney problems were at 40 times higher risk of hospitalization and death due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the second quarter of...
Read more

Researchers Explain Why COVID is So Difficult To Treat!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a surprising response in lung cells infected with the COVID-19 virus, which might explain why the disease is so difficult to...
Read more

Unbelievable! Read The Story of This Woman Who Got Pregnant While Already Being Pregnant!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever heard of this phenomenon that a woman can get pregnant while already being pregnant? Well, according to medical history, such a...
Read more

What Should You Know About Moving A House When Pregnant?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Syed The entire moving process is huge and the moving day is the most dreaded day of the entire process. It is your responsibility...
Read more

Know About Multiple Myeloma And What The Treatment Entails

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Multiple myeloma is a complex disease. It is a type of blood cancer that is rare, and males are more likely to develop multiple...
Read more

Modern Human Brain Structures Developed 1.5 To 1.7 Million Years Ago

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Modern human brain structures developed 1.5 to 1.7 million years ago in the African Homo populations and after they had already begun walking on...
Read more

A Book On The ‘Search For Self’, Woven With Positive Psychology

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Interweaving light pick-me-ups throughout the story, author Ankit Jhamb in his new novel 'Lost and Found at 35', makes a strong case for positive...
Read more

Discovery: A 3000 Year Old ‘Lost Gold City’ From Egypt

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An Egypt archaeological mission announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor. The mission, headed by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada