Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Covid-19 Infected Patients' Blood Can Tell Severity Of Illness
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Covid-19 Infected Patients’ Blood Can Tell Severity Of Illness

Cytokines - proteins produced by immune cells - are responsible for severe overreactions

0
Covid-19 patients can be identified by their blood reports
The researchers found that levels of two other cytokines were significantly higher in patients with elevated blood sugar. Pixabay

Clinicians can examine Covid-19 patients’ blood to identify those at greatest risk of severe illness and to pinpoint those most likely to need a ventilator, according to a new study.

The discovery could lead to new treatments to prevent deadly “cytokine storms” seen in severe cases of Covid-19. It also may help explain why diabetes contributes to worse outcomes in patients with the coronavirus.

Follow us on Twitter to get more exciting updates from us!!

The researchers from the University of Virginias (UVA) found that the levels of a particular cytokine in the blood upon diagnosis could be used to predict later outcomes.

Cytokines – proteins produced by immune cells – are responsible for severe overreactions by the immune system, known as cytokine storms, associated with Covid-19 and other serious illnesses.

“The immune response that we discovered to predict severe shortness of breath in Covid-19 is known in other pulmonary diseases to cause damage,” said study researcher Bill Petri from the UVA.

“So this could lead to a novel way to prevent respiratory failure in individuals infected with the new coronavirus, by inhibiting this immune cytokine. We plan to test this in a model of Covid-19 prior to considering a clinical trial,” Petri added.

For the findings, the research team identified 57 Covid-19 patients treated at UVA who ultimately required a ventilator.

They then tested blood samples taken from the patients within 48 hours of diagnosis or hospital admission.

The research team compared the results with those from patients who did not wind up needing a ventilator.

Covid-19 patients can be identified by their blood reports
The researchers from the University of Virginias (UVA) found that the levels of a particular cytokine in the blood upon diagnosis could be used to predict later outcomes. Pixabay

Cytokine storms, in which the immune system spirals out of control, are typically associated with an established group of cytokines.

But the best predictor of Covid-19 outcomes was an “underappreciated” cytokine more associated with allergies, the researchers reported.

High levels of that cytokine, IL-13, were associated with worsened Covid-19 outcomes regardless of patients’ gender, age, or other health problems.

The researchers also identified two more cytokines associated with severe outcomes, though the duo had less ability to predict the need for a ventilator.

Covid-19 patients can be identified by their blood reports
This “pro-inflammatory response,” they said, may help explain why diabetes is associated with worse Covid-19 outcomes. Pixabay

In addition, the researchers found that levels of two other cytokines were significantly higher in patients with elevated blood sugar.

Also Read: Covid-19 Can Infect Brain Cells, Says Research

This “pro-inflammatory response,” they said, may help explain why diabetes is associated with worse Covid-19 outcomes. In short, the body is primed to respond too strongly to the infection.

The researchers said the discovery could become part of a scoring system to let doctors flag at-risk COVID-19 patients for closer monitoring and personalized interventions.

The finding also identifies cytokines doctors could target as a new treatment approach. (IANS)

Previous articleWhile Covid-19 Continues, Don’t Forget Virus with Pandemic Potential
Next articleSustainable Kitchen Herb Gardening and it’s Benefits

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Sustainable Kitchen Herb Gardening and it’s Benefits

NewsGram Desk - 0
Your small choice of starting a kitchen herb garden or nurturing the gardening habit can lead you to join the fight against global warming....
Read more
Health & Fitness

While Covid-19 Continues, Don’t Forget Virus with Pandemic Potential

NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't panic, but there is another virus out there that could cause a pandemic. This one is an influenza strain circulating in pigs and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

SARS-CoV-2 Can Directly Infect Heart Cells of Covid-19 Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher revealed that SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus), the virus behind Covid-19, can infect heart cells in a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,006FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Sustainable Kitchen Herb Gardening and it’s Benefits

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Your small choice of starting a kitchen herb garden or nurturing the gardening habit can lead you to join the fight against global warming....
Read more

Covid-19 Infected Patients’ Blood Can Tell Severity Of Illness

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Clinicians can examine Covid-19 patients' blood to identify those at greatest risk of severe illness and to pinpoint those most likely to need a...
Read more

While Covid-19 Continues, Don’t Forget Virus with Pandemic Potential

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't panic, but there is another virus out there that could cause a pandemic. This one is an influenza strain circulating in pigs and...
Read more

SARS-CoV-2 Can Directly Infect Heart Cells of Covid-19 Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher revealed that SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus), the virus behind Covid-19, can infect heart cells in a...
Read more

Company’s Hiring Sentiments For Students Amidst a Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has adversely affected the campus-hiring scenario across the nation. Amid the panic of unemployment and lay-offs, one-third of the students confirmed that...
Read more

COVID-19 Threatens Peace and Development Globally, Warns UN Rights Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN high commissioner for human rights warns that COVID-19 threatens peace and development around the world. Michelle Bachelet called for action to protect...
Read more

EU Lifts Travel Restrictions on 14 Countries, Excluding US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union (EU) has lifted COVID-19 related travel restrictions on visitors from 14 nations, but its list excludes American travelers. People from Algeria, Australia,...
Read more

National Doctor’s Day: Karnataka Honours Healthcare Warriors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Recognising their selfless service over the last 3 months in their relentless fight against the corona virus spread, Karnataka on Wednesday honoured doctors, nurses,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,006FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada