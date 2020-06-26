Friday, June 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Mental and physical health of kids and young people is being affected by Covid-19

0
Covid-19 affecting mental, physical health of kids, young people
Youngsters are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their mental and physical health. Pixabay

While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their mental and physical health, according to researchers, including one of an Indian-origin.

Dr Neil Chanchlani from University of Exeter in the UK has described a range of potential adverse effects and contributing factors for kids and young people as well as mitigation strategies for health care providers and health systems.

“We should anticipate that they will experience substantial indirect physical, social and mental health effects related to reduced access to health care and general pandemic control measures,” said Chanchlani.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Forced isolation and economic uncertainty may lead to increases in family violence, contributing to mental and physical trauma.

Covid-19 affecting mental, physical health of kids, young people
Forced isolation and economic uncertainty may lead to increases in family violence. Pixabay

School cancellations may heighten food insecurity for children who depend on meal programmes and increase vulnerability with the loss of school as a safe place.

“Lost social interaction and lack of structured routines may lead to increased screen time, decreased physical activity, lack of concentration, anxiety and early depression,” the authors wrote in the paper that appeared in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).

Families living in inadequate or crowded housing may experience heightened stress or conflict, which can affect the mental and physical health of children.

Refugees, some indigenous communities and low-income families living with financial strain and food insecurity are particularly vulnerable.

Restrictions and cancellations of child welfare visits to at-risk families can reduce visits of birth parents and children in foster care, leading to harms.

The adverse effects also include widespread delays or omissions of routine childhood vaccinations, which can threaten herd immunity; missed detection of delayed development milestones, which are usually identified during routine child health checks and delays in seeking care for non-Covid-19-related illnesses, which can lead to severe illness and even death.

Covid-19 affecting mental, physical health of kids, young people
The adverse effects also include widespread delays or omissions of routine childhood vaccinations. Pixabay

Also Read: This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

“Delays in bringing children and young people to medical attention may be due to parental fears of exposure to Covid-19 in hospitals or on public transit, lack of childcare for other children, lack of access to primary care due to closures, or changes to hospital visitation policies,” explained Dr Peter Gill from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Toronto, Canada.

We owe it to our children and young people to proactively measure the Covid-19 pandemic’s indirect effects on their health and to take steps to mitigate the collateral damage,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleThis is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

Know More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti The cause of bondage (bandha) and liberation (moksha) is our own minds. Ignorance about the real self causes bondage whereas knowledge...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

Know More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti The cause of bondage (bandha) and liberation (moksha) is our own minds. Ignorance about the real self causes bondage whereas knowledge...
Read more

Fashion Made Safer for You

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With all the focus on hygiene and cleanliness in times of Coronavirus, has anyone thought about how they can make fashion 'safer'? One brand is...
Read more

Iron Deficiency in Indian Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Juggling between their many roles, women do not realize how and when symptoms of iron deficiency become part of their daily existence. Follow us on Facebook...
Read more

Kids Online Workout Sessions Gain Popularity During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear of an infection coupled with a countrywide closure of most institutions for kids have children sheltering at home with little outdoor play...
Read more

Decor Ideas For Jazzing Up Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home is where the heart is and after a long tiring day, we all want to be at home, which is neat and clean....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada