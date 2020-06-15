Monday, June 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid-19 Recovering Patients Need Care and Support
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid-19 Recovering Patients Need Care and Support

Patients recovering from Covid-19 need care and support

0
Patients recovering from Covid-19 need care, support
Patients recovering from Covid-19 may continue to need care and support. Pixabay

Patients recovering from Covid-19 who are discharged from hospital may continue to need care and support as many of them could develop persistent psychological difficulties as a result of their experiences of illness and treatment, say new guidelines from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) as per COVID-19 Information & Resources.

Some recovering patients may also present with varying degrees of communication or cognitive impairment, NHS said, adding that the impact of Covid-19 on patients is a rapidly-evolving picture and comprehensive data is not yet available on all aspects.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

So primary and community health services should work with families, care homes and domiciliary care to support the provision of holistic care for patients discharged from hospital after Covid-19.

There is evidence that patients with Covid-19 experience a high prevalence of thromboembolic disease in which blood clots form in blood vessels, according to the NHS.

Patients treated in intensive care units
Patients treated in intensive care units with severe Covid-19 could also develop pulmonary arterial hypertension. Pixabay

Furthermore, some patients treated in intensive care units with severe Covid-19 develop pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Also Read: 73% LGBTQ Adolescents Face Bullying for Reasons Beyond Sexual Identity

Patients with pulmonary embolic disease will require treatment based upon review by appropriate teams to define the optimal duration of anticoagulation and long-term follow-up, according to the document titled ‘After-care needs of inpatients recovering from COVID-19’.

Over 297,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK, while more than 41,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (IANS)

Previous article73% LGBTQ Adolescents Face Bullying for Reasons Beyond Sexual Identity
Next articleAyurvedic Drinks To Drive Summer Blues

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Hypertension Adversely Affects Male Fertility

NewsGram Desk - 0
Hypertension or high blood pressure has become a common problem because of the lifestyle we lead. From our food habits to sleep patterns, to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Ayurvedic Drinks To Drive Summer Blues

NewsGram Desk - 0
In summers, dehydration is common amongst people of all age groups. The scorching heat makes us sweat more, consequently, the average water intake (1.5l...
Read more
Health & Fitness

73% LGBTQ Adolescents Face Bullying for Reasons Beyond Sexual Identity

NewsGram Desk - 0
About 73 per cent of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) adolescents experience bias-based bullying for reasons beyond their sexual or gender identities,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Hypertension Adversely Affects Male Fertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hypertension or high blood pressure has become a common problem because of the lifestyle we lead. From our food habits to sleep patterns, to...
Read more

Ayurvedic Drinks To Drive Summer Blues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In summers, dehydration is common amongst people of all age groups. The scorching heat makes us sweat more, consequently, the average water intake (1.5l...
Read more

Covid-19 Recovering Patients Need Care and Support

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients recovering from Covid-19 who are discharged from hospital may continue to need care and support as many of them could develop persistent psychological...
Read more

73% LGBTQ Adolescents Face Bullying for Reasons Beyond Sexual Identity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
About 73 per cent of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) adolescents experience bias-based bullying for reasons beyond their sexual or gender identities,...
Read more

Parents Concerned More About Ticks Than Mosquitoes in US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
When it comes to bug bites, most parents in the US are twice as likely to be concerned about ticks as they are about...
Read more

Maharashtra Uses Facebook Tool to Strengthen Blood Donation Drive

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As part of its efforts to overcome the shortage of blood during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra health department on Monday said it decided...
Read more

Anmol Narang: First Observant Sikh Graduate from US Military Academy at West Point

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Anmol Narang has left a mark on the world by becoming the first observant Sikh to graduate from the prestigious United States Military Academy...
Read more

Even 40ml of Liquor Daily Can Result in Death: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Moderate drinkers, beware. Even consuming 350ml of beer, 140ml of wine or 40ml of liquor daily within weekly low-risk drinking guidelines can result in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada