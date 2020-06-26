Friday, June 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid-19 Patients Show Changes in Behaviour, Other Brain Issues
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid-19 Patients Show Changes in Behaviour, Other Brain Issues

Covid-19 has been linked to altered mental state and some other brain issues

0
Covid-19 linked to altered mental state, other brain issues
Covid-19 patients show signs of confusion. Pixabay

Researchers have found that some hospitalised Covid-19 patients show signs of confusion, changes in behaviour and other brain complications, including stroke, psychosis and dementia-like syndrome.

Covid-19 patients show signs of confusion

The research, based on a study of 153 patients treated in the UK hospitals during the acute phase of the Covid-19, describes a range of neurological and psychiatric complications that may be linked to the disease.

Out of the 153 patients, full clinical details were available for 125 patients, said the study published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The most common brain complication observed was stroke, which was reported in 77 of 125 patients.

Don't relCovid-19 linked to altered mental state, other brain issuesy on smart watches to spot heart rhythm disorders
The most common brain complication observed was stroke. Pixabay

Of these, 57 patients had a stroke caused by a blood clot in the brain, known as an ischaemic stroke, nine patients had a stroke caused by a brain haemorrhage, and one patient had a stroke caused by inflammation in the blood vessels of the brain.

Age data was available for 74 of the patients who experienced a stroke and the majority were over 60 years of age.

“This data represents an important snapshot of the brain-related complications of Covid-19 in hospitalised patients. It is critically important that we continue to collect this information to really understand this virus fully,” said co-author of the study, Professor Sarah Pett, from University College London.

“We also need to understand brain-complications in people in the community who have COVID-19 but were not sick enough to be hospitalised. Our study provides the foundations for larger, hospital and community-based studies.”

A total of 39 patients showed signs of confusion or changes in behaviour reflecting an altered mental state, said the study.

Of these, nine patients had unspecified brain dysfunction, known as encephalopathy, and seven patients had inflammation of the brain, medically termed encephalitis.

About 23 patients with an altered mental state were diagnosed with psychiatric conditions, of which the vast majority were determined as new diagnoses by the notifying psychiatrist.

Although most psychiatric diagnoses were determined as new by the notifying psychiatrist or neuropsychiatrist, the researchers said they cannot exclude the possibility that these were undiagnosed before the patient developed Covid-19.

Covid-19 linked to altered mental state, other brain issues
A total of 39 patients showed signs of confusion or changes in behaviour reflecting an altered mental state. Pixabay

The 23 patients with psychiatric diagnoses included 10 patients with a new-onset psychosis and six patients with a dementia-like syndrome.

Also Read: This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

Seven patients had signs of a mood disorder, including depression and anxiety.

Age information was available for 37 of the 39 patients with an altered mental state and of those, around half were aged under 60 years of age.

Detailed long-term studies are needed in order to confirm if there is any link between Covid-19 infection and the onset of psychiatric or neuropsychiatric complications in younger patients, said the researchers. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers
Next articleScientists Discover Neptune-like planet

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Vulnerable to Trafficking Growing Rapidly During Pandemic: Annual US Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday as an annual...
Read more
Lead Story

EU, US Work Together to Reopen International Travel

NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States is working with the European Union (EU) and countries across the world on how to "safely reopen international travel" after months...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Vaccine to be Ready Within One Year: WHO Chief

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists predict the world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, said the Director-General of the World...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Vulnerable to Trafficking Growing Rapidly During Pandemic: Annual US Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday as an annual...
Read more

EU, US Work Together to Reopen International Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States is working with the European Union (EU) and countries across the world on how to "safely reopen international travel" after months...
Read more

Covid-19 Vaccine to be Ready Within One Year: WHO Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists predict the world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, said the Director-General of the World...
Read more

Covid-19: India’s Enterprise Software Market Tapers Down Growth to 3.8% in 2020

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The disruption cased by Covid-19 would cause a significant decline in India's enterprise software market this year, tapering down the growth to mere 3.8...
Read more

Parents Worry More About Kids Watching Over Their Online Activities than Hackers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents in the Asia Pacific region are more worried about their kids or family members watching over their online activities than hackers and give...
Read more

Scientists Discover Neptune-like planet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a planet about as large as Neptune that circles a nearby star which is still surrounded by a disk of debris...
Read more

Covid-19 Patients Show Changes in Behaviour, Other Brain Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that some hospitalised Covid-19 patients show signs of confusion, changes in behaviour and other brain complications, including stroke, psychosis and dementia-like...
Read more

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada