Thursday, September 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid-19 Can Leave Patients With Signs of Heart Inflammation Months After Recovery
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid-19 Can Leave Patients With Signs of Heart Inflammation Months After Recovery

According to the study, heart inflammation can follow cases of seasonal flu or other respiratory viruses and lead to irregular heartbeats

0
Some corona patients show signs of heart damage months later: Study
Covid-19 can leave some patients with signs of heart inflammation and injury months after they get sick with the virus. Unsplash

Researchers in the US have found that Covid-19 can leave some patients with signs of heart inflammation and injury months after they get sick with the virus, even in non-severe cases.

The findings could help explain the symptoms of recovered Covid-19 patients, some of whom are struggling with such issues as shortness of breath, chest pain and heart palpitations, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“We basically die with the heart-muscle cells we’re born with, so anything that results in the death of heart muscle has the potential to irreversibly damage the heart’s mechanical ability and the heart’s electrical function,”

Charles Murry, director of the University of Washington’s Center for Cardiovascular Biology, was quoted as saying to WSJ.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

According to the study, heartinflammation can follow cases of seasonal flu or other respiratory viruses and lead to irregular heartbeats or even heartfailure in some cases.

The mounting evidence of Covid-19’s toll on the heart stems from studies probing the effect of the coronavirus on heart-muscle cells, and autopsying people who died from the disease, as well as looking at the hearts of patients who have recovered. The researchers said that the findings are still preliminary, especially those gleaned from testing in lab-grown cells.

“More research, including studies in patients, needs to be done before scientists can reach any conclusions,”

they wrote.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: एनसीबी ने दीपिका, श्रद्धा, सारा को समन भेजा 

The research team suspected there are two ways the coronavirus could cause heart inflammation and injure heartmuscle.

Some corona patients show signs of heart damage months later: Study
The coronavirus could infect and replicate in lab-grown heart-muscle cells, impairing their ability to contract and to conduct the electrical signals required for regulating heartbeat, eventually killing them. Unsplash

According to the study, one possibility is that the heart becomes collateral damage in a patient’s intense immune reaction to the virus. The other suspicion is that the virus invades hearttissue, which contains the molecular parts known as ACE2 receptors that the virus uses to enter cells.

Also Read: Bollywood Films Slated to Release on OTT Platforms in Coming Months

The researchers found that the coronavirus could infect and replicate in lab-grown heart-muscle cells, impairing their ability to contract and to conduct the electrical signals required for regulating heartbeat, eventually killing them. They reported their findings in a paper that was posted in August on a preprint server, but it hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet.

Earlier this month another study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, revealed that Covid-19 patients can suffer long-term lung and heart damage but, for many, this tends to improve over time. (IANS)

Previous articleBollywood Films Slated to Release on OTT Platforms in Coming Months
Next articleWorkday Routine: Google Assistant to Help You Stretch, Walk and Drink Water as You WFH

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA Unveils Plan to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled a plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. NASA Administrator Jim...
Read more
India

42% of Indian Workers Use Personal Devices to Access Corporate Data

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the lines between work and home life get increasingly blurred, 42 per cent of workers in India are using personal devices to access...
Read more
Entertainment

Karan Kundra: Drugs are the Choice of an Individual, Not of an Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE Popular television actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani feel the constant negative narratives that are lately doing the rounds about the entertainment...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,141FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA Unveils Plan to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled a plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. NASA Administrator Jim...
Read more

42% of Indian Workers Use Personal Devices to Access Corporate Data

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the lines between work and home life get increasingly blurred, 42 per cent of workers in India are using personal devices to access...
Read more

Karan Kundra: Drugs are the Choice of an Individual, Not of an Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE Popular television actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani feel the constant negative narratives that are lately doing the rounds about the entertainment...
Read more

Excess Fat Around Abdomen Associated With Higher Risk of Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that excess fat stored around the abdomen is associated with a higher risk of early death from any cause, regardless of...
Read more

The Story of Frane Selak: World’s Most Unlucky Luckiest Man

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Frane Selak, an elderly Croatian music teacher, is known for his brushes with death, which also made him gain the title of...
Read more

Comedy Films Have to Offer More Than Just Laughs, Fun: Pankaj Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is loved for his versatility on screen, says he is glad that he got a chance to essay several interesting...
Read more

Researchers Develop Neural System Paving the Way for Brain-Machine Interfaces

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a neural signal analysis system with memristor arrays, paving the way for high-efficiency brain-machine interfaces. Brain-machine interfaces are promising tools for...
Read more

Amazon Launches New Programme to Help Customers Shop For Sustainable Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon has launched a new programme to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. As part of this...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,141FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada