Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story COVID-19 Possibly First Jumped Into Humans from Animals: World Health Organization
Lead StoryWorld

COVID-19 Possibly First Jumped Into Humans from Animals: World Health Organization

Bats are known to carry coronaviruses and, in fact, the closest relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats

0
WHO
The flag of WHO. Wikimedia Commons

A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a slab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

The findings offer little new insight into how the virus first emerged and leave many questions unanswered. But the report does provide more detail on the reasoning behind the researchers’ conclusions.

The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis — a speculative theory that was promoted by former U.S. President Donald Trump among others. It also said the role played by a seafood market where human cases were first identified was uncertain.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said he would like to see the report’s raw information first before deciding about its credibility.

WHO
Dr. Anthony Fauci. Wikimedia Commons

“I’d also like to inquire as to the extent to which the people who were on that group had access directly to the data that they would need to make a determination,” he said. “I want to read the report first and then get a feel for what they really had access to — or did not have access to.”

The report, which is expected to be made public Tuesday, is being closely watched because discovering the origins of the virus could help scientists prevent future pandemics. But it’s also extremely sensitive because China bristles at any suggestion that it is to blame for the current one.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said experts from seven U.S. government organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute of Health, and the Department of Homeland Security had the report in hand.

“Seventeen experts, longstanding leaders from the field, including epidemiology, public health, clinical medicine, veterinary medicine, infectious disease, law, food security, biosafety, biosecurity — we have a lot of experts in government — will be reviewing this report intensively and quickly,” she said at a daily briefing.

Matthew Kavanagh of Georgetown University said the report deepened the understanding of the virus’s origins, but more information was needed.

“It is clear that the Chinese government has not provided all the data needed and until they do, firmer conclusions will be difficult,” he said in a statement.

WHO
All research into the origins of the coronavirus was strictly controlled by the Chinese government. Wikimedia Commons

Last year, an AP investigation found the Chinese government was strictly controlling all research into the origins of the coronavirus. And repeated delays in the report’s release have raised questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew its conclusions.

“We’ve got real concerns about the methodology and the process that went into that report, including the fact that the government in Beijing apparently helped to write it,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent CNN interview.

China rejected that criticism Monday.

“The U.S. has been speaking out on the report. By doing this, isn’t the U.S. trying to exert political pressure on the members of the World Health Organization expert group?” asked Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

Still, suspicion of China has helped fuel the theory that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus was first identified. The report cited several reasons for all but dismissing that possibility.

It said that such laboratory accidents are rare, that the labs in Wuhan were well-managed and there is no record of viruses closely related to the coronavirus in any laboratory before December 2019.

WHO
Coronaviruses are known to be carried by bats, and the virus that causes COVID-19’s closest relative has been discovered in bats. Pixabay

The report is based largely on a visit by a World Health Organization team of international experts to Wuhan. The mission was never meant to identify the exact natural source of the virus, an endeavor that typically takes years. For instance, more than 40 years of study has still failed to pinpoint the exact species of bat that are the natural reservoir of Ebola.

In the draft obtained by the AP, the researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood for the emergence of the new coronavirus. Topping the list was a transmission from bats through another animal, which they said was likely to very likely. They evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as likely and said that spread to humans from the packaging of “cold-chain” food products as possible but not likely.

That last possibility was previously dismissed by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but researchers on this mission have taken it up again, further raising questions about the politicization of the study since China has long pushed the theory.

While it’s possible an infected animal contaminated packaging that was then brought to Wuhan and infected humans, the report said the probability is very low.

Mark Woolhouse, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, said even that “very low probability” was an overstatement.

“There’s no compelling evidence of people actually being infected through packaging,” he said, calling the theory “far-fetched.”

WHO
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO Director-General. Wikimedia Commons

Woolhouse said it was possible the source of COVID-19 might never be identified.

“The emergence of a new (disease) is always a sequence of unlikely events,” he said. “It’s hard to be definitive and rule anything out.” But he said most scientists agree that bats are the most likely source.

Bats are known to carry coronaviruses and, in fact, the closest relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats.

The report said highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins, a scaly anteater prized in traditional Chinese medicine, but scientists have yet to identify the same coronavirus in animals that have been infecting humans.

The AP received the draft copy on Monday from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO-member country. It wasn’t clear whether the report might still be changed before its release, though the diplomat said it was the final version. A second diplomat confirmed getting the report, too. Both refused to be identified because they were not authorized to release it ahead of publication.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged he had received the report over the weekend and said it would be formally presented Tuesday.

ALSO READ: This Man Built A Genuine Forest In The Midst Of Vizag’s Concrete Jungle

“All hypotheses are on the table and warrant complete and further studies,” he said at a news conference.

The report is inconclusive on whether the outbreak started at a Wuhan seafood market that had one of the earliest clusters of human cases in December 2019. Research published last year in the journal Lancet suggested the market may have merely served to further spread the disease rather than being its source.

The market was an early suspect because some stalls sold a range of unusual animals — and some wondered if they had brought the new virus to Wuhan. The report noted that animal products — including everything from bamboo rats to deer, often frozen — were sold at the market, as were live crocodiles. (VOA/KB)

Previous articleThis Man Built A Genuine Forest In The Midst Of Vizag’s Concrete Jungle
Next articleUndersea Cables To Link Asia and North America: Facebook and Google

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Diabetes Drug Seems To Exploit The Vulnerability of HIV Virus: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has discovered an important vulnerability of the AIDS-causing retrovirus HIV and has shown in preclinical experiments that a widely used...
Read more
Education

Girls Need To Have Same Access To Education as Boys: Rajesh Shringarpure

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajesh Shringarpure, who plays the role of Malhar Rao Holkar, Ahilya's father-in-law in the show "Punyashlok Ahilyabai", says girls need to have the same...
Read more
Entertainment

#StopAsianHate: BTS Condemns Recent Surge in Anti-Asian Violence

NewsGram Desk - 0
South Korean boy band BTS issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the recent surge in anti-Asian violence, and shared their experiences of the racism...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,531FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Diabetes Drug Seems To Exploit The Vulnerability of HIV Virus: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has discovered an important vulnerability of the AIDS-causing retrovirus HIV and has shown in preclinical experiments that a widely used...
Read more

Girls Need To Have Same Access To Education as Boys: Rajesh Shringarpure

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajesh Shringarpure, who plays the role of Malhar Rao Holkar, Ahilya's father-in-law in the show "Punyashlok Ahilyabai", says girls need to have the same...
Read more

#StopAsianHate: BTS Condemns Recent Surge in Anti-Asian Violence

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
South Korean boy band BTS issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the recent surge in anti-Asian violence, and shared their experiences of the racism...
Read more

Study: 3 In 4 Indian IT Executives Confess To Being Victims Of Ransomware

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than three in four (74 percent of IT decision-makers in India who were surveyed said their organization has experienced a ransomware attack, a...
Read more

Study: Children’s Autistic-Like Behaviors Related To Mothers’ Toxic Exposure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that children of the pre-school age-group, whose mothers were exposed to select toxicants, including metals, pesticides during gestation, are more likely...
Read more

Undersea Cables To Link Asia and North America: Facebook and Google

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After canceling plans for undersea cables connecting the United States with Hong Kong because of U.S. government pressure, Facebook and Google now say they...
Read more

COVID-19 Possibly First Jumped Into Humans from Animals: World Health Organization

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal...
Read more

This Man Built A Genuine Forest In The Midst Of Vizag’s Concrete Jungle

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Its environmentalists sweet-spot right in the middle of the bustling port city of Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. Surrounded by a concrete forest of towering...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,531FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada