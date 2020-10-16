Friday, October 16, 2020
Covid-19 Disrupts Therapy for Hemophilia Patients

People with Hemophilia are having a tough time accessing treatment as they are also in constant fear of contracting the coronavirus

Hemophilia patients face therapy challenges due to Covid-19
Patients with Hemophilia are having a tough time accessing treatment. Unsplash

The medical infrastructure has shifted quickly towards managing Covid-19 patients, resulting in less emphasis on non-covid patients such as Hemophilia patients.

The low disease awareness amongst patients and lack of accessibility to specialists are critical factors that make the Haemophilia patients furthermore vulnerable.

People with Hemophilia are having a tough time accessing treatment as they are also in constant fear of contracting the coronavirus, being part of the vulnerable category.

Though the factors required for the treatment are available at hospitals but due to the whole coronavirus situation, the people fear going to the hospitals for their treatment. The critical need for early diagnosis, access to treatment, and physiotherapy is crucial for people with Hemophilia to lead a near-normal life.

According to Shubha Phadke, Professor & Head of Department of Medical Genetics, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow: “The quality of care and treatment of Haemophilia in India has seen significant progress over the last few years. Under the present pandemic circumstances, the number of Hemophilia patients visiting hospital has reduced a bit, though.”

“With the support of social workers and senior doctors we are providing services even during covid 19 times. Some serious bleeds are managed by indoor admissions. Many patients have learned self-infusions. But corona times reiterates the need for prophylaxis or at least on demand home therapy. I advise patients to save joints from bleeding and at the same time save yourself from corona”,

she added.

Nita Radhakrishnan, Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatric Hematology Oncology, Super Speciality Pediatric Hospital and PG Teaching Institute, Noida, said “We have been working closely with Hemophilia patients and their families, helping them get proper treatment as due to covid-19 many centres providing treatment to Hemophilia patients in Delhi NCR are shut.

“I advise Hemophilia patients to be in touch with their treatment center so that all bleeding episodes can be managed judiciously and advice regarding preventing Covid infection also be provided. It is a difficult time which can be overcome with the cooperation of all the stakeholders.”

Radhika Kanakaratna, Assistant Professor – Pathologist, Nizams Institute of Medical Services, Hyderabad, “The ongoing pandemic has brought some changes in our management of haemophiliacs. The number of Hemophilia patients visiting hospital has significantly reduced and only 5-6 patients visit each month. The diagnosis centre is operational, but the routine prophylaxis is temporarily withheld in view of shortage of factor support.”(IANS)

