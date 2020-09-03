Thursday, September 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid-19 Has Tripled Depression Symptoms Among Adults: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid-19 Has Tripled Depression Symptoms Among Adults: Study

Depression rates tripled during Covid-19 pandemic: Study

0
Depression
Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. Also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression, it affects how you feel, think and behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. Unsplash

New research adds to the growing body of evidence that Covid-19 pandemic has likely tripled depression symptoms among adults.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, found that s 27.8 per cent of US adults had depression symptoms as of mid-April, compared to 8.5 per cent before the pandemic.

The findings also revealed that income and savings are the most dramatic predictors of depression symptoms in the time of Covid-19.

Follows NewsGram on Quora Space for more updates. 

“We were surprised to see these results at first, but other studies since conducted suggest similar-scale mental health consequences,” said study senior author Sandro Galea from the Boston University in the US.

For the results, the research team used data from 5,065 respondents to the 2017-2018 US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), and 1,441 respondents from the Covid-19 Life Stressors Impact on Mental Health and Well-Being (CLIMB) study.

Depression
Depression is a very real and treatable illness. But myths, misunderstandings, and stigma continue to be barriers to treatment for many, and the consequences of untreated depression can be life-threatening. Unsplash

The researchers found an increase in depression symptoms among all demographic groups. Not surprisingly, experiencing more Covid-related stressors was a major predictor of depression symptoms.

However, the biggest demographic difference came down to money.

After adjusting for all other demographics, the study found that, during Covid, someone with less than $5,000 in savings was 50 per cent more likely to have depression symptoms than someone with more than $5,000.

“Persons who were already at risk before Covid-19, with fewer social and economic resources, were more likely to report probable depression, suggesting that inequity may increase during this time and that health gaps may widen,” said study lead author Catherine Ettman.

Depression
Depression has been linked to an imbalance in the neurotransmitters that impact mood regulation. This includes dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. Unsplash

“There may be steps that policymakers can take now to help reduce the impact of Covid-19 stressors on depression, such as eviction moratoria, providing universal health insurance that is not tied to employment, and helping people return to work safely for those able to do so,” the team noted.

Also Read: Easy And Healthy Eating Can Prevent Coronavirus

Recently, another study published in the Journal of Gerontology: Series B, revealed that older adults experienced greater depression and loneliness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, research published in the journal Sustainability found that Covid-19 has severely affected people’s daily lives and mental health, increasing their stress, fear of getting sick and financial strain. (IANS)

Previous articleIn Conversation With Medha Aich: Journey From Guwahati to Bombay
Next articleLotus Herbals Announces Its Entry Into Premium Ayurveda And Beauty Space

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

“Why Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?”, Asks Kangana

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems...
Read more
Lead Story

Making Healthy Living a Way of Life Can Help Us Stay Happy: David Beckham

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Football legend David Beckham feels that it has never been more important to stay both mentally and physically fit than before. He...
Read more
Lead Story

Tips To Consider When Choosing Art For Your Home: Hemil Parikh

NewsGram Desk - 0
Works of art can be inspiring, there is no wonder why beautiful art makes it to home interiors and personal spaces. Striking and meaningful...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,165FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

“Why Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?”, Asks Kangana

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems...
Read more

Making Healthy Living a Way of Life Can Help Us Stay Happy: David Beckham

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Football legend David Beckham feels that it has never been more important to stay both mentally and physically fit than before. He...
Read more

Tips To Consider When Choosing Art For Your Home: Hemil Parikh

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Works of art can be inspiring, there is no wonder why beautiful art makes it to home interiors and personal spaces. Striking and meaningful...
Read more

Permanent Hair Dye Can Increase Risk of Cancer in Women: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Women who use permanent hair dye products, kindly take note. Researchers have found that permanent hair dye can slightly increase the risk of some...
Read more

Lotus Herbals Announces Its Entry Into Premium Ayurveda And Beauty Space

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Beauty care company Lotus Herbals has announced its entry into the premium Ayurvedic wellness and beauty space with the acquisition of Vedicare Ayurveda, owner...
Read more

Covid-19 Has Tripled Depression Symptoms Among Adults: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that Covid-19 pandemic has likely tripled depression symptoms among adults. The study, published in the journal...
Read more

In Conversation With Medha Aich: Journey From Guwahati to Bombay

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Medha Aich is an actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the movie 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. The film has been directed by Debamitra...
Read more

Washington Ranked As Best Worker-Friendly State In US Amidst Covid-19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Washington has been ranked as the best worker-friendly state in the US amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by Oxfam America. In...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,165FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x