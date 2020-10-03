Saturday, October 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness COVID-19 Vs Flu: How To Tell The Difference?
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

COVID-19 Vs Flu: How To Tell The Difference?

Body aches, sore throat, fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and headaches are symptoms shared by the two

0
covid19
With COVID-19, people feels sickest for a long time whereas with flu it is for the first week. Pixabay

It’s impossible to tell without a test. Influenza and COVID-19 have such similar symptoms, you may need to get tested to know what’s making you miserable.

Body aches, sore throat, fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and headaches are symptoms shared by the two.

One difference? People with the flu typically feel sickest during the first week of illness. With COVID-19, people may feel the worst during the second or third week, and they may be sicker for a longer period.

covid19
The only way to know what is making you miserable is by getting yourself a Covid19 test done. Pixabay

Another difference: COVID-19 is more likely than the flu to cause a loss of taste or smell. But not everyone experiences that symptom, so it’s not a reliable way to tell the viruses apart.

That leaves testing, which will become more important as flu season ramps up this fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Doctors will need to know test results to determine the best treatment. It’s also possible to be infected with both viruses at the same time, said Dr. Daniel Solomon, an infectious diseases expert at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Whether you get tested for one or both viruses may depend on how available tests are and which viruses are circulating where you live, he said.

“Right now we are not seeing community transmission of influenza, so widespread testing for the flu is not yet recommended,” Solomon said.

covid-19
Stay home, stay safe, contribute your bit in the fight against COVID-19. Pixabay

Both the flu and coronavirus spread through droplets from the nose and mouth. Both can spread before people know they are sick. The flu has a shorter incubation period — meaning after infection it can take one to four days to feel sick — compared to the coronavirus, which can take two to 14 days from infection to symptoms.

On average, COVID-19 is more contagious than flu. But many people with COVID-19 don’t spread the virus to anyone, while a few people spread it to many others. These “superspreader events” are more common with COVID-19 than flu, Solomon said.

ALSO READ: Pandemic Infects Majority of Distressed Dreams, AI Finds

Preventing the flu starts with an annual flu shot tailored to the strains of the flu virus that are circulating. Health officials would like to see record numbers of people get flu shots this year so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with epidemics at once.

There’s no vaccine yet for COVID-19, although several candidates are in the final testing stages.
Precautions against COVID-19 — masks, social distancing, hand-washing — also slow the spread of the flu, so health officials hope continued vigilance could lessen the severity of this year’s flu season. (VOA)

Previous articleIs Coronavirus Moveable More Than 6 Feet In Air?
Next articlePastoralists’ Contribution Significant But Overlooked

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more
Entertainment

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

Practice of Writing by Hand To Make Kids ‘Truly Smart’

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As kids get glued to various types of screens during digital learning, researchers now emphasize that children must receive at least a minimum of...
Read more

Costume Jewelry is Always Bling and Not Junk!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL  It has always bothered me when women refer to their costumes or high fashion jewelry pieces as "junk". Style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's...
Read more

I’ve Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D’Cruz

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose...
Read more

Sensor that Rapidly Detects COVID by the US Researcher

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a ray of hope to identify asymptomatic people, researchers in the US have developed a new test with a low-cost sensor that may...
Read more

Global Warming Affecting Nights More than Days: Research

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Global warming is affecting daytime and night-time temperatures differently - and greater night-time warming is more common than greater daytime warming worldwide, shows new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada