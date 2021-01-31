Sunday, January 31, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness COVID Pandemic Linked To Substantial Decline in Overall Heart Surgery Volume
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

COVID Pandemic Linked To Substantial Decline in Overall Heart Surgery Volume

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 102.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.21 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University

0
Pandemic
The pandemic has changed the world as we know it, causing a dramatic drop in adult cardiac surgery volume and worsening patient outcomes. Unsplash

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a substantial decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after coronary artery bypass grafting in the US, says a new study.

“The pandemic has changed the world as we know it, causing a dramatic drop in adult cardiac surgery volume and worsening patient outcomes,” said Tom Nguyen from the University of California, San Francisco.

For the study, the researchers queried the STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database, a clinical outcomes registry for adult cardiac surgery, from January 1, 2018, to June 30, 2020, and The Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Dashboard from February 1, 2020, to January 1, 2021.

The researchers examined data from 717,103 adult cardiac surgery patients and more than 20 million Covid-19 patients in an effort to determine how the pandemic affected adult cardiac surgery on national and regional levels.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

The results showed that there was a 53 per cent decrease nationwide in all adult cardiac surgery volume when compared to 2019 and 65 per cent fewer elective cases in the US.

The Covid-19 also impacted non-elective cases, resulting in a 40 per cent decrease, according to the findings presented at the 57th Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons being held from January 29-31.

Heart
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a substantial decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after coronary artery bypass grafting in the US, says a new study. Unsplash

Though the data did not directly address the cause of increased mortality, many surgeons said they currently are limited to operating on only the most urgent coronary bypass cases and patients who tend to be sicker.

“These numbers should not serve as a deterrent to patients seeking care for chest pain or other cardiac symptoms,” said Robbin Cohen from Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, who was not directly involved with this study.

“If anything, they are a warning to get into the system as soon as possible.”

ALSO READ: Bollywood Declares “Good News” as Government Allows 100% Occupency in Theatres

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 102.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.21 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 26,067,807 and 439,420, respectively, according to the data. (IANS)

Previous article76% School-College Students Forced To Watch Advertisements of Tobacco Companies!
Next articleThe Himalayan Range of Himachal Supports Good Population of Snow Leopards

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Casting Can Make Or Break Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
The recent announcement of a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Boney Kapoor would have been hailed as a casting coup...
Read more
Environment

The Himalayan Range of Himachal Supports Good Population of Snow Leopards

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himalayan range of Himachal Pradesh supports a good population of the wide-roaming snow leopard with a bulk of its occurrence is reported outside...
Read more
Health & Fitness

76% School-College Students Forced To Watch Advertisements of Tobacco Companies!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the ban on advertising of tobacco products in our country, 76 per cent of school-college students are forced to watch advertisements of tobacco...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Casting Can Make Or Break Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The recent announcement of a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Boney Kapoor would have been hailed as a casting coup...
Read more

The Himalayan Range of Himachal Supports Good Population of Snow Leopards

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himalayan range of Himachal Pradesh supports a good population of the wide-roaming snow leopard with a bulk of its occurrence is reported outside...
Read more

COVID Pandemic Linked To Substantial Decline in Overall Heart Surgery Volume

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a substantial decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after...
Read more

76% School-College Students Forced To Watch Advertisements of Tobacco Companies!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the ban on advertising of tobacco products in our country, 76 per cent of school-college students are forced to watch advertisements of tobacco...
Read more

Bollywood Declares “Good News” as Government Allows 100% Occupency in Theatres

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100 per cent occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid 19...
Read more

Lined-Up Bollywood Releases That Focus on Valour in Uniform

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Biopics in bollywood have traditionally been an easy way to stack up the box office numbers, more so if the subject has a patriotic...
Read more

Ashtottaram 35: OṀ BHAKTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH:

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
OṀ (AUM) -BHAK-TI-BHOO-MYAI–NA-MA-HA                  ॐ भक्तिभूम्यै नमः                  (Bhakti: Devotion, intense love of God, committed love) Bhakti or devotion or love of God is one of the most widely...
Read more

What To Look Out For When Buying A House

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It can be overwhelming when you are looking for a new home with the excitement of putting your possessions in it and how your...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada