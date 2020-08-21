Friday, August 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness COVID'19 During Pregnancy Asymptomatic, Doesn't Worsen Much: AIIMS
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

COVID’19 During Pregnancy Asymptomatic, Doesn’t Worsen Much: AIIMS

Substantiating Sharma's point, Anu Sachdeva, Assistant Professor at the Department of Pediatrics in AIIMS, said that there is no doubt that the advantages of breastfeeding surpass the risk of possible vertical transmission

0
COVID'19 during Pregnancy
AIIMS experts day that Covid infection during pregnancy essentially asymptomatic, doesn't worsen. Unsplash

An expert from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has claimed that coronavirus infection during pregnancy is essentially asymptomatic and does not worsen much while warning that there could be a small risk of giving preterm birth.

According to K. Aparna Sharma, Additional Professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in AIIMS, there has not been much evidence to suggest that pregnant women are more susceptible to coronavirus unless there are comorbidities.
“We have seen that the coronavirus infection in pregnancy is essentially asymptomatic and does not really worsen a lot. There are no reports of an increase in the risk of miscarriage or early pregnancy loss. But there might be a small risk of preterm birth, i.e., birth before time,” Sharma said.

COVID'19 during pregnancy
An expert clarified that there is no increase in the risk of intrauterine fetal infection, congenital malformations, the effect on fetal growth, vertical transmission, or transmission through genital fluids to babies from a coronavirus positive mother. Unsplash

She clarified that there is no increase in the risk of intrauterine fetal infection, congenital malformations, the effect on fetal growth, vertical transmission, or transmission through genital fluids to babies from a coronavirus positive mother.

Sharma insisted that vaginal deliveries can be carried out as vaginal secretion does not infect the baby. She further said that there is not enough evidence to conclude vertical transmission of the virus through breastfeeding or even placenta to infants.

“While breastfeeding, the mother should wear a mask, not sneeze or cough onto the baby, regularly disinfect the surfaces, and wash hands before and after touching the baby,” Sharma said in a webinar organized by AIIMS.

Substantiating Sharma’s point, Anu Sachdeva, Assistant Professor at the Department of Pediatrics in AIIMS, said that there is no doubt that the advantages of breastfeeding surpass the risk of possible vertical transmission.

COVID'19 during pregnancy
A pregnant lady could face a small risk of giving preterm birth. Unsplash

“If a baby is born from a mother who is COVID positive, there are two major concerns. First, if the neonate is stable, then it remains with the mother and how she practices rooming-in, observes hand hygiene and wears masks, and continues breastfeeding. Second, if the baby is unstable, he/she has to go to a defined isolation facility.”

She added, “If the condition of an unstable baby is ready to accept feeds, then the mother should send breast milk to the baby.”

Alluding to the drugs which can be administered to coronavirus positive pregnant women, Neeraj Nischal, Assistant Professor at the Department of Medicine in AIIMS, said that except plasma therapy and Remdesivir, other therapies should be preferably avoided.

 Also Read: 7.4% Reduction in Severely Acute Malnourished Children: BSI Nutrition India Programme

“Plasma therapy can be used, but we have to remember that the role of this therapy is still controversial and the data is still emerging. So we have to assess the risks and benefits before considering it for any pregnant patient,” Nischal said.

He further added that Remdesivir has been found to be safe for pregnant patients. Besides this, he said that pregnant patients should avoid getting immuno-modulators unless it is a matter of life and death, while also pressing for the judicial use of steroids. (IANS)

Previous articlePostpone NEET And JEE, It May Lead To Suicides: Swamy To PM
Next articleStudy Shows Regeneration Of Skin After Severe Burn

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Study Shows Regeneration Of Skin After Severe Burn

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have made an exciting leap forward in understanding how skin heals, which could lead to drug treatments to vastly improve wound healing. According to...
Read more
Education

Postpone NEET And JEE, It May Lead To Suicides: Swamy To PM

NewsGram Desk - 0
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test...
Read more
Lead Story

Importance of Ensuring Good Work Culture Even During Remote Work

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain  Leaders need to lead by example in setting a good work culture even during these times. Leaders who listen, encourage collaboration, are...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study Shows Regeneration Of Skin After Severe Burn

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have made an exciting leap forward in understanding how skin heals, which could lead to drug treatments to vastly improve wound healing. According to...
Read more

COVID’19 During Pregnancy Asymptomatic, Doesn’t Worsen Much: AIIMS

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An expert from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has claimed that coronavirus infection during pregnancy is essentially asymptomatic and does...
Read more

Postpone NEET And JEE, It May Lead To Suicides: Swamy To PM

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test...
Read more

Importance of Ensuring Good Work Culture Even During Remote Work

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain  Leaders need to lead by example in setting a good work culture even during these times. Leaders who listen, encourage collaboration, are...
Read more

Trending Face Masks of the Royal Families

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Face masks are the new normal and a necessity during the pandemic. They have become an integral part of one's back-to-work wardrobe across the...
Read more

What is Constipation and 5 ways to get rid of it

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever felt grumpy for several days? Been snappy all day long and just couldn’t tolerate anyone around? However, you could never have...
Read more

Enjoy The Singapore Food Festival 2020 At Home

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Singapore Food Festival (SFF) will take on a virtual format this year. Themed "Rediscover the Foodie in You", SFF 2020 will see more...
Read more

Letter to the Editor: Suspicion that General Election was Rigged in Trinidad and Tobago

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Suspicion that general election was rigged in Trinidad and Tobago) The Editor, Suspicion that general...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
433FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada