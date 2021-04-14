Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance Covid19 Restrictions And Partial Lockdown Likely To Impact Economic Activities
BusinessfinanceLead Story

Covid19 Restrictions And Partial Lockdown Likely To Impact Economic Activities

The domestic fiscal policy and government spending are likely to continue supporting growth in the coming months

0
Economic activities
Covid19 again to affect Economic activities. Pixabay

The restrictions and partial lockdowns in several states and cities amid rising Covid-19 cases are likely to impact economic activities in the current quarter (April-June), according to a Goldman Sachs report.

It said that the containment restrictions are likely to be more targeted with impact on specific services such as food and beverages, leisure and recreation, and transport, but with limited spillovers into other sectors such as construction and manufacturing.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“While these restrictions are likely to hit activity in Q2, we think the activity is likely to rebound sharply from Q3 onwards as containment policies normalize,” it said. “Consequently, our economists have revised down their overall CY21 real GDP growth forecast to 10.5 percent (from 10.9 percent previously) but remain above the consensus forecast of 9.4 percent.”

ALSO READ: Indian Job Economy Gearing Up For an Uptick in Hiring: Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey

It also said that the domestic fiscal policy and government spending are likely to continue supporting growth in the coming months.

Globally, Goldman Sachs’ economists remain optimistic about a rebound in global economic activities and expect very strong GDP growth in 2021. A strong recovery in global growth provides a supportive backdrop for India’s macro and cyclical recovery too, it said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleThe Modern Concept Of ‘Fusion Mithais’: Here’s All You Need To Know
Next articleSocial Media Remains A Powerful Weapon Of Publicity

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more
India

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

NewsGram Desk - 0
A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition...
Read more
Lead Story

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition...
Read more

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study...
Read more

Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's Balochistan province continues to keep the country's intelligence and security forces under constant check as terror elements continue to surface from different parts...
Read more

Indian Judiciary To Adopt Artificial Intelligence For Aiding Justice Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With impressive advances having been made in artificial intelligence (AI), the Indian judiciary has been early to adopt it too. Soon, AI will be...
Read more

5 Best Used Car For The Money

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Your buddy wants to buy a used car for $8,000; what would you recommend? Well, it depends on the kind of car he wants....
Read more

Reasons Why Himalayan Salt Has Grown In Popularity

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
There are many reasons why Himalayan salt has grown in popularity! But before you delve into its benefits let's try and understand what exactly...
Read more

Revamp Your Self Care Routine By Beauty And Spa

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Bang in the middle of summer we need to remind ourselves that our self-care routine needs a revamp. Swati Gupta, Director, and Head of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada