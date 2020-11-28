Saturday, November 28, 2020
Indian festivalsIndian History & CultureLead Story

Creative Rendition Of City Varanasi For Dev Deepawali

Re-creating the divinity and glory of the ghats during the festival, Vegas Mall in Delhi's Dwarka has created an installation titled 'Glory of Benaras' by Karmic Events

Varanasi
Varanasi to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 30. Pinterest

The creative rendition of the city of Varanasi, or Benaras, on this unique festival falling after Diwali, pays tribute and celebrates the Goddess Ganga.

Dev Deepawali, literally translating into “Diwali of Gods” or “Festival of Lights of the Gods” is a huge celebration in Varanasi. On this day, the gods are believed to descend to Earth to bathe in the Ganges. The steps of all the ghats of Varanasi are decorated and covered in diyas. This year, Dev Deepavali falls on November 30, and one can expect a mesmerizing sight with hundreds of diyas twinkling on the ghats as rhythmic chants fill the air.

Re-creating the divinity and glory of the ghats during the festival, Vegas Mall in Delhi’s Dwarka has created an installation titled ‘Glory of Benaras’ by Karmic Events, depicting the temple structure, beautiful carvings and pillars, water bodies, twinkling lamps, and ornate bells; all as part of the grand installation.

According to Gunwant Singh, MD, Karmic Events Pvt Ltd, “The temple is about 68 feet in length, 40 feet in width, and 40+ feet in height is unprecedented in the mall industry. Intricately designed carvings and pillars, water bodies, twinkling lamps, and ornate bells all form a part of the beautiful installation which was made possible by my hardworking team of 140 extremely skilled artisans, who worked dedicatedly for 40 days and handcrafted the entire structure.

The creation of this beautiful and surreal installation was ideated to make sure that our patrons feel the same spirituality and positivity they would feel on the ghats of Benaras.”

