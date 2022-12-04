Japan: Nursery school teachers arrested over child abuse

The three, who were among the six teachers in charge of the one-year-olds' class but left the nursery school recently, admitted the abusive behavior but claimed they were trying to discipline the children, according to the city in Shizuoka prefecture.

According to local reports, the police will examine the records they have acquired as they believe the abuse at the nursery was continuous. The school had forced all of its workers to sign an oath not to divulge what happened there, so the search was believed to be conducted by the police out of concern that the evidence may be destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Toshihiko Sakurai, the school's head, was questioned and required to produce the work records of the three teachers as part of a special audit that the municipal and prefectural governments began on Saturday, said local officials.

The school had previously been asked by local officials in mid-August to provide a detailed account of the abuse inflicted on each child, but the school, including its head, kept silent on the accusations for three months, informed sources said.