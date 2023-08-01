Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment

"When the actress denied, the filmmaker started humiliating her publicly by creating fake accounts on social media and also indulged in her character assassination," claimed Biswal.

"The accused also threatened her mother and minor brother by making numerous calls. He also harassed her by dropping by at her shooting sets, her residence and even college," the lawyer said.

“The actress tolerated the harassment for nearly two years. In March this year, the actress moved to the Laxmisagar police station against the producer. However, the case was compromised when the accused agreed in writing not to harass her any more. Still then, he continued his activities. Even, he has taken some money from the actress,” Biswal alleged.

Now, on the direction of the JMFC court, the Laxmisagar police station registered a case against Dahima on July 25 under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

The film producer is yet to comment on the issue. (IANS/SR)