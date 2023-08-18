Foreign national posing as girl duped people in Delhi, arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old foreign national, who posed as a girl and duped people after befriending them on WhatsApp, on pretext of releasing gifts by paying shipment charges and Customs duty, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Prince Joe, who hails from Louis Estate, Accra Ghana, West Africa.

The arrest comes after a case was registered on July 11 after a complaint was received from one Govind Singh, who alleged that he had accepted a friend request on Instagram sent by a girl.

“During the conversation, he was informed by the girl that she had sent a gift for him on his birthday which comes July 10. However, on July 9, Singh received a call from an unknown mobile number wherein the caller informed him that his parcel had arrived and he had to pay Rs 27,300 as shipment charge for delivery of the parcel,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

The caller also sent him an account number for the payment of money. Subsequently, Singh transferred the said amount into the given account number.