Man beats wife to death in Delhi, arrested

A 30-year-old woman was thrashed by her husband here on Friday which led to her death, an official said.

According to police, a call was received at around 1.15 p.m. at Hauz Qazi police station that the husband had beaten his wife, and she was lying unconscious following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The woman identified as Aafreen Naaj (30) was found lying unconscious in a room. She was shifted to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," said a senior police officer.

The spot was inspected by the Crime and FSL teams.