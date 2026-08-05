Mexican Influencer César Gastélum Shot Dead While Livestreaming on TikTok: Police Sees A Pattern That Links To Sinoloa Cartel

Key Points:
Mexican influencer César Gastélum, who had over 500,000 TikTok followers, was shot dead during a livestream in Culiacán on August 4, 2026.
Police initially mistook Gastélum for a delivery driver due to his outfit, but no arrests have been made and the attackers remain unidentified.
Gastélum once visited the grave of fellow influencer Leobardo Aispuro, killed in 2024 amid Sinaloa cartel infighting between Los Chapitos and La Mayiza.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
A WELL-KNOWN MEXICAN influencer named César Gastélum was shot and killed while he was livestreaming on TikTok. The shooting happened on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, evening outside a fast food restaurant in an area called Tres Ríos, in the city of Culiacán. Gastélum had more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, where he mostly posted comedy videos. He was livestreaming with two friends when two men riding a motorbike pulled up and one of them shot him from close range.
This is not the first time an influencer has been killed in Mexico. A similar tragedy happened last year when 23-year-old Valeria Márquez was shot dead while livestreaming from a beauty salon. These killings have raised concerns about the dangers social media influencers face in parts of Mexico, especially in areas linked to organized crime.
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At the time of the shooting, Gastélum and his friends were wearing bright orange coats and bags, the kind usually worn by delivery drivers. Because of this, local media reported that police first believed the victim might have been a delivery worker. It was only later that officials learned his true identity.
After the shooting, police and forensic experts arrived at the scene. They blocked off the area and began collecting evidence, including cartridge casings left behind and CCTV footage from nearby cameras. So far, no arrests have been made. The two attackers on the motorbike fled right after the shooting, and their identities remain unknown.
It is also still unclear whether Gastélum had received any threats before he was killed. On his Instagram account, he often shared photos from his travels, nights out, and pictures of himself posing next to expensive cars. This kind of lifestyle content is common among influencers in the region, but it can also draw unwanted attention in areas where crime and violence are common.
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One detail from Gastélum's social media has drawn extra attention. In one of his old posts, he was seen visiting the grave of another influencer, Leobardo Aispuro, who was known online as "El Gordo Peruci." Aispuro was shot dead in December 2024. Police said his killing may have been connected to a conflict between two rival groups within the Sinaloa cartel.
This ongoing conflict has caused a lot of violence in the state of Sinaloa, where Culiacán is the capital city. The trouble began in September 2024, when two factions of the cartel, known as Los Chapitos and La Mayiza, split apart and became enemies. Since then, violence in the region has grown much worse, affecting not just people connected to organized crime, but ordinary residents and public figures as well.
Gastélum's death adds to a growing list of young influencers who have been killed in Mexico in recent years. Many of these victims built large online followings by sharing everyday moments of their lives, only to become targets of violence that experts say is often linked to local cartel activity or personal disputes.
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