Mexican Influencer César Gastélum Shot Dead While Livestreaming on TikTok: Police Sees A Pattern That Links To Sinoloa Cartel

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

A WELL-KNOWN MEXICAN influencer named César Gastélum was shot and killed while he was livestreaming on TikTok. The shooting happened on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, evening outside a fast food restaurant in an area called Tres Ríos, in the city of Culiacán. Gastélum had more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, where he mostly posted comedy videos. He was livestreaming with two friends when two men riding a motorbike pulled up and one of them shot him from close range.

This is not the first time an influencer has been killed in Mexico. A similar tragedy happened last year when 23-year-old Valeria Márquez was shot dead while livestreaming from a beauty salon. These killings have raised concerns about the dangers social media influencers face in parts of Mexico, especially in areas linked to organized crime.

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No-one Knew That Gastélum’s Livestreaming Will Be His Last One Ever

At the time of the shooting, Gastélum and his friends were wearing bright orange coats and bags, the kind usually worn by delivery drivers. Because of this, local media reported that police first believed the victim might have been a delivery worker. It was only later that officials learned his true identity.