Ghaziabad shocker: Man stabbed multiple times by wife’s lover and gym trainer while asleep next to their daughter; Police arrest both for attempted murder

A SHOCKING INCIDENT has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, involving an alleged attempt to murder a man orchestrated by his wife and her lover. The incident occurred on the morning of October 26, 2026, when Shashank Kantharia, who was asleep at the time, was stabbed multiple times by the accused. The accused has now been identified as Pratap Singh, who is the gym trainer of Kantharia’s wife, Priya.

Following the brutal attack, Kantharia, a 35-year-old government employee, was immediately taken to Yashoda Medicity Hospital in Ghaziabad. He survived the attack. The incident occurred at the Jagriti Resident Welfare Association Society in Vasundhara Sector 1. The crime falls under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station. The police arrested Priya (32) and her suspected lover, Pratap Singh, on October 27, 2026.

See Also: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Parents Stage Fresh Protest Near India Gate, Appeal to President Droupadi Murmu for Justice

What Led to the Attack on Shashank Kantharia?

The attack occurred after the victim discovered the alleged affair between his wife and Pratap Singh. According to a report by The Times of India, Pratap Singh and Priya crossed paths in January 2026, when he started working at her gym. He was her trainer, and the duo were allegedly in a relationship.

Later, Kantharia discovered her affair with the gym trainer and confronted her, asking her to end it. The victim had been married to Priya since 2021, and the couple had a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. According to reports, Kantharia was looking for another apartment and had planned to move out. He had also asked Priya to either change gyms or stop going to the one where Singh worked as her trainer. The police suspect that Kantharia’s plan to move out of their apartment may have triggered the dispute between the couple, which later escalated.

The police further claimed that Priya had informed her alleged lover about the plan, which led the duo to conspire to kill Kantharia.

How Did the Ghaziabad Attack Unfold?