Ghaziabad shocker: Man stabbed multiple times by wife’s lover and gym trainer while asleep next to their daughter; Police arrest both for attempted murder

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A SHOCKING INCIDENT has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, involving an alleged attempt to murder a man orchestrated by his wife and her lover. The incident occurred on the morning of October 26, 2026, when Shashank Kantharia, who was asleep at the time, was stabbed multiple times by the accused. The accused has now been identified as Pratap Singh, who is the gym trainer of Kantharia’s wife, Priya.
Following the brutal attack, Kantharia, a 35-year-old government employee, was immediately taken to Yashoda Medicity Hospital in Ghaziabad. He survived the attack. The incident occurred at the Jagriti Resident Welfare Association Society in Vasundhara Sector 1. The crime falls under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station. The police arrested Priya (32) and her suspected lover, Pratap Singh, on October 27, 2026.
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The attack occurred after the victim discovered the alleged affair between his wife and Pratap Singh. According to a report by The Times of India, Pratap Singh and Priya crossed paths in January 2026, when he started working at her gym. He was her trainer, and the duo were allegedly in a relationship.
Later, Kantharia discovered her affair with the gym trainer and confronted her, asking her to end it. The victim had been married to Priya since 2021, and the couple had a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. According to reports, Kantharia was looking for another apartment and had planned to move out. He had also asked Priya to either change gyms or stop going to the one where Singh worked as her trainer. The police suspect that Kantharia’s plan to move out of their apartment may have triggered the dispute between the couple, which later escalated.
The police further claimed that Priya had informed her alleged lover about the plan, which led the duo to conspire to kill Kantharia.
On October 26, 2026, Priya followed her usual routine and went to the gym at 5 a.m. According to reports, she allegedly left the door unlocked this time, allowing Pratap Singh to enter their home. Singh was carrying a knife, which he used to stab the victim multiple times. Kantharia and his daughter were asleep at the time of the attack. The victim began shouting during the attack, while his daughter started crying. Singh fled the scene after the noise alerted the neighbours. Kantharia sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
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According to NDTV, the victim was stabbed more than 12 times. CCTV footage from the locality showed Priya leaving her house in the morning, while Singh was seen entering their home shortly after she left. At around 5:23 a.m., Singh was seen fleeing the crime scene with two blood-covered knives in his hands. One of the neighbours attempted to stop Singh but failed. Later, two bikers and the security guards apprehended him at the society’s main gate. He was then handed over to the police.
According to reports, Priya had been married before marrying Kantharia, making it her second marriage. Both Priya and Shashank Kantharia were government employees. During her time at the gym, she allegedly grew close to her trainer. The police claimed that Singh and Priya had allegedly planned to get married.
Following the attack on Kantharia, his brother filed a police complaint. According to reports, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109, which deals with attempted murder; Section 61(2), which deals with criminal conspiracy; and Section 333, which deals with house trespass after preparation for causing hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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