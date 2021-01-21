Thursday, January 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The Top Goal Scorer In Football History
Lead StorySports

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The Top Goal Scorer In Football History

The Supercoppa is a traditional clash between the previous season's Serie A and Coppa Italia winners

0
Cristiano Ronald
Cristiano Ronaldo. Pixabay

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top goalscorer in football history as his Juventus side won the Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa) for the ninth time, beating Napoli 2-0 in the final at Mapei Stadium.

Victory for the Bianconeri came on Wednesday evening despite a shaky performance in Serie A, with the defending champions currently ranking only fifth in the 2020-21 table, reports Xinhua news agency.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The Supercoppa is a traditional clash between the previous season’s Serie A and Coppa Italia winners. Juventus was missing Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt, and Alex Sandro, but Juan Cuadrado returned to the starting line-up after recovering from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Napoli had to do without Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz.

Juventus dominated possession in the first half, but Napoli had the best chance in the 29th minute when Diego Demme rolled across from the left and Hirving Lozano’s diving header forced a stunning save from Wojciech Szczesny. Federico Chiesa picked up an injury, making way for Federico Bernardeschi who almost found the net right after the interval.

Cristiano Ronaldo
The top goal scorer in football history. Pixabay

Juventus started to lay siege to Napoli’s goal as time wore on, and it paid off in the 64th minute when a corner bounced off Tiemoue Bakayoko and bobbled kindly for Ronaldo to sweep in from point-blank range. It was his 760th career goal for club and country, making him the top goalscorer of all-time, surpassing the record of 759 set by Josef Bican.

ALSO READ: Best FIFA Football Awards : Cristiano Ronaldo named FIFA Men’s Player of the Year

“Very happy with my 4th title in Italy…We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys,” Ronaldo tweeted after the win.

Lorenzo Insigne should have scored an equalizer and his 100th goal for Napoli, but the captain missed a penalty earned by Dries Mertens in the 80th minute. Juve punished Napoli deep into stoppage time, as after a textbook counter, Cuadrado surged forward and squared for Alvaro Morata to seal the win. The Supercoppa is Juventus’ first title in the current 2020-21 season, and also Andrea Pirlo’s maiden trophy as a head coach. (IANS)

Previous article70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 1.50 lakh people die in road accidents every year. Maharashtra saw a fall in accidents last year, with around 25,000 reported accidents which...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Patients With Inactive Cancer Are On Higher Risk Of Illness From Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests....
Read more
Lead Story

Planning To Visit Seychelles Island, Dos And Don’ts To Keep In Mind

NewsGram Desk - 0
The exotic island of Seychelles known for its pristine beaches reopens borders to all countries worldwide. The much-anticipated news by the tourism industry, considering...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The Top Goal Scorer In Football History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top goalscorer in football history as his Juventus side won the Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa) for the ninth time,...
Read more

70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 1.50 lakh people die in road accidents every year. Maharashtra saw a fall in accidents last year, with around 25,000 reported accidents which...
Read more

Patients With Inactive Cancer Are On Higher Risk Of Illness From Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests....
Read more

Planning To Visit Seychelles Island, Dos And Don’ts To Keep In Mind

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The exotic island of Seychelles known for its pristine beaches reopens borders to all countries worldwide. The much-anticipated news by the tourism industry, considering...
Read more

Study: Psychological Well-Being Declined More In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Psychological well-being could affect both genders but it declined more in men as compared to women during the second wave of the pandemic, a...
Read more

Indians Acknowledge Dalai Lama As An Important Cultural And Spiritual Influencer

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Around two-thirds of Indians acknowledge Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as an important cultural and spiritual influencer here, according to the IANS C-Voter...
Read more

Gender Bias In Hiring Likely To Impact Employers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are an employer then you need to be unbiased while making hiring decisions or else it can cost you and your company...
Read more

IIT- Guwahati Researchers Reveal New Clues on How Stars Die

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have revealed important clues to understand the death of massive stars and have also revealed...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada