Near Protocol (NEAR), Quitriam Finance (QTM), and Litecoin (LTC) - Million Dollar Opportunities?

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Litecoin (LTC) are 3 interesting cryptocurrencies that have a lot of planned updates for the future.

All 3 tokens can be accumulated periodically to form a balanced portfolio that could provide handsome returns if hodled. The HODL strategy is one of the best methods for reaping long-term gains but it requires a lot of patience on the part of the investor. It requires accumulating tokens for the long-term and not selling no matter how volatile the market may be in the short term.

We know that this is easier said than done but if you invest in cryptocurrencies that have strong use cases, then hodling for the long term is a good decision. Let's find out if these three cryptocurrencies have strong use cases and can be considered long-term benefits.

500K+ New Accounts on NEAR

Near Protocol (NEAR) has achieved another big milestone with 500K plus new accounts being created on the network in a single day.

It shows the amount of faith project developers have in the NEAR ecosystem and why it has been preferred by new projects. Near Protocol will support interoperability soon and will help in connecting different blockchain networks. The number of daily transactions has increased by more than 40% on Near Protocol over a period of 30 days and the number of unique accounts has increased by 60% in the past month.

The NEAR Token was trading below $10 per token at the time of writing but it appears to be slowly increasing in value again.

Litecoin’s Mimblewimble Update Will be Launched on 19 May

The Litecoin network has finally announced the launch date of the much anticipated Mimblewimble update - save the date, 19th May. LTC users will be allowed to start transacting with MimbleWimble capabilities soon after.

The update will help LTC users perform transactions with increased privacy and security features. The LTC token might see some price spike as the feature is rolled out as it provides significant improvement to the Litecoin network which is currently being offered on the market for just over $70, ranking #19 on coinmarketcap.com.