Near Protocol (NEAR), Quitriam Finance (QTM), and Litecoin (LTC) - Million Dollar Opportunities?

(QTM), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Litecoin (LTC) are 3 interesting cryptocurrencies that have a lot of planned updates for the future.
All 3 tokens can be accumulated periodically to form a balanced portfolio that could provide handsome returns if hodled. The HODL strategy is one of the best methods for reaping long-term gains but it requires a lot of patience on the part of the investor. It requires accumulating tokens for the long-term and not selling no matter how volatile the market may be in the short term.
We know that this is easier said than done but if you invest in cryptocurrencies that have strong use cases, then hodling for the long term is a good decision. Let's find out if these three cryptocurrencies have strong use cases and can be considered long-term benefits.
(NEAR) has achieved another big milestone with 500K plus new accounts being created on the network in a single day.
It shows the amount of faith project developers have in the NEAR ecosystem and why it has been preferred by new projects. Near Protocol will support interoperability soon and will help in connecting different blockchain networks. The number of daily transactions has increased by more than 40% on Near Protocol over a period of 30 days and the number of unique accounts has increased by 60% in the past month.
The NEAR Token was trading below $10 per token at the time of writing but it appears to be slowly increasing in value again.
The network has finally announced the launch date of the much anticipated Mimblewimble update - save the date, 19th May. LTC users will be allowed to start transacting with MimbleWimble capabilities soon after.
The update will help LTC users perform transactions with increased privacy and security features. The LTC token might see some price spike as the feature is rolled out as it provides significant improvement to the Litecoin network which is currently being offered on the market for just over $70, ranking #19 on coinmarketcap.com.
The Quitriam Finance network will help users quickly exchange tokens on its native decentralized exchange that supports multi-chain networks. The QTM Token ecosystem aims to provide almost gasless transactions on the Polygon network.
In addition, a launchpad platform will also be provided and project developers will be able to launch their tokens on the Quitriam Finance network. QTM holders will be able to gain access to new tokens at lower rates and before other investors.
The Quitriam network aims to bring the DeFi sector closer to retail investors. This will be achieved by providing options for adding liquidity through its stablecoin known as QT. The stablecoin will be backed by funds in the treasury wallet which it set to provide stability. Users will be able to add liquidity pairs easily unlike other DeFi protocols.
The Quitriam Finance network will charge a flat fee of 2% on withdrawals since the stable coin will be backed by sufficient collateral. The chances of losses will be reduced drastically and the QTM Token can also be staked so that investors will be able to earn an additional source of income.
The entire network will be governed in a democratic fashion through the DAO.
The three cryptocurrencies described above have diverse use cases. The QTM Token represents a unique opportunity to participate in the DeFi movement. The second stage of the presale is now open. Don’t forget to get your hands on the QTM token, it could be a very profitable investment. It is a good idea to diversify investments so adding Litecoin and Near Protocol to your portfolio could be a great idea too!
Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)