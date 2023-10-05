The book that inspired me

I promptly purchased a copy online and got down to read the book. The book's cover was adorned with images of renowned scholars and scientists from diverse corners of the world. A striking quote by Albert Einstein graced the cover: "We owe a lot to the Indians, who taught us how to count, without which no worthwhile scientific discovery could have been made." This proclamation by a Nobel laureate scientist left me pleasantly astonished, and as I delved further into the book, my doubts and reservations about India's historical contributions faded into the past. It became abundantly clear that Indian sciences and arts had earned not just the accolades of poets and writers but also the admiration of scientists.

Undoubtedly, ancient India stood as a beacon of knowledge and science. Visionaries like Pythagoras and Al-Biruni, possessing expertise in physics, mathematics, astronomy, and natural sciences, embarked on quests to India in search of wisdom. Numerous Indian mathematicians and astronomers, including Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Mahavira, and Bhaskara II, gained fame for their groundbreaking work. Regrettably, many modern-day Indians remain largely unaware of this invaluable scientific heritage. Those with some awareness often gravitate towards Western ideas and theories, inadvertently neglecting their own rich legacy.