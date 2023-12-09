Shining the spotlight on kid's theatre & films

kid's theatre:- A special section named, BACHPAN, at the Festival Director of Siffcy - a Smile Foundation initiative, is being organised dedicated to young audiences during the 28th edition of the European Union film festival scheduled on 7th December 2023 at 12 noon at Instituto Cervantes, Hanuman Road, New Delhi.

Jitendra Mishra stands as one of the few Indian film producers and promoters who have set an unparalleled benchmark in the 'Alternative Method of Film Production, Distribution & Promotion' on the global stage.

His recent Hindi feature film production, 'The Last Color,' helmed by Michelin Starred Chef Vikas Khanna and starring Neena Gupta, has achieved remarkable milestones.

Mishra's role as an esteemed member of the Cannes Producers Network since 2013 and his recognition as an international professional jury member for over 30 leading film festivals illustrate his influential position in the global film community.

He stands as the first and only Indian selected multiple times as a jury member for the esteemed European Children's Film Association.The special section also has screening of She - Hero from Slovakia and Icarus and the Minotaur from Luxembourg. IANS/SP