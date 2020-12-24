Curated List Of Goodies To Gift Your Loved Ones

Christmas brings joy, lifting the spirits with cheer and hope. With a tough year coming to a close there’s plenty to celebrate. Here’s a curated list of goodies to choose from for that perfect gift for your loved one.

Gifts for him

1. Hidesign’s Diary

Hidesign’s in-house illustrator Shreya Swamy presents quirky sketches and humorous one-liners in a beautiful, handcrafted soft-suede leather bound 2021 diary, which is sure a joyful way to pen down your thoughts.

Priced at Rs 3,395

Available at Hidesign stores across India and on www.hidesign.com.

2. Provoke XT

PUMA’s all-new training shoe, Provoke XT, is created for women who aren’t afraid to take risks. It features an aggressive geometric midsole, bold tongue construction, a TPU jewel piece in the midfoot and heel for stylish support, with an all-around secure fit.

3. Diesel

Experiment with these big and bold watches which are the latest addition to your wardrobe.

Priced at Rs. 13,495

4. 6 part Shaving System Kit

Bombay Shaving Company has curated a 6 part Shaving System Kit, designed for a comfortable, close, and joyous shave. The luxury pack includes a Precision Safety Razor with Mild and Aggressive Clamp, Feather Blades, Pre Shave Scrub, Shaving Cream, Imitation Hair Badger Brush, Post Shave Balm, Razor Sheath, and Shave Dab.

Priced at Rs 3675/-

Available at www.bombayshavingcompany.com and Amazon. in

5. Men’s Black ‘Spaghetti’ Print Drawstring Backpack

This Paul Smith’s black drawstring backpack features a bold ‘Spaghetti’ print on the front, the main component, side zip compartment, and a front zip fastening slip compartment.

Price on request, Available at Paul Smith stores across India.

6. Portronics

A prominent leader in the innovative and portable digital product market launches Harmonics 300 – the newest addition to their existing line of premium Wireless headsets, in two different colors- Blue and Black.

Priced at Rs. 2,999/-

Available at https://www.portronics.com/

7. MyRun

Even the smallest space can become a never-ending road with MyRun; an infinity runs, with no noise to distract you from your goals. Synchronize it with your tablet to make the most of your purchase thanks to personalized training programs, unique workout experiences, and feedback on your running in real-time. It is best to gift as Christmas goodies.

Price: On request

Available at https://www.technogym.com/land/en/christmas-2020-myrun/#prodotti

8. Chidiyaa Shirt

Chidiyaa, India’s up and coming ethnic-wear launches it’s Menswear Capsule Collection- ‘Out of Office’. A line for the unconventional, modern man features 16 shirts that exude a free-spirited charm

Priced at Rs. 2090

Available at www.chidiyaa.com.

9. Dom Messenger Bag

Dom shows a playful take on the essential messenger silhouette with this hand-painted blue and white piece. The double flaps decorate this design, while artwork showing adventure adds an ultra-cool finish. Sling yours over your shoulder with a tailored blazer or a rider’s jacket for a fashionable on-the-go look.

Priced at Rs 26,442 approx

Available at https://www.pauladamsworld.com/collections/messenger-bags-men/products/men-dom-messenger-bag

10. Christmas Capsule Collection from Numero Uno

Numero Uno launched a new capsule collection for Christmas goodies which feature sweaters and sweatshirts in colors green, white, and reds. The Christmas themed red and white stripe pullover from Numero Uno is made of 100 percent knitted cotton and can be paired with denim for an elegant look.

Priced at Rs.1599/- onwards

Available at: https://www.numerounojeanswear.com/ Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Shoppers Stop, and others. (IANS)