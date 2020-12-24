Thursday, December 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Cyberattacks That Shook The World In 2020
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Cyberattacks That Shook The World In 2020

There are no signs that these attacks will slow down in any manner in the coming year

0
cyberattacks
Cyberattacks that shook everyone in year 2020. Pixabay

In a virus-hit year that kept more people hooked to their Internet-connected devices for far too long, cybercriminals saw more opportunities to push their agenda and garner profit, resulting in a huge number of ransomware attacks, data breaches, and even very sophisticated nation-state sponsored attacks.

The biggest of them perhaps came to light towards the end of the year when cybersecurity company FireEye earlier this month revealing that it became a target of hackers who accessed tools that the company uses to test its customers’ security.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

While the scale and size of the attack are still being determined, it has now emerged that this is no ordinary cyberattack affecting just one organization. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, suspected Russian hackers installed malware in the Orion software sold by the IT management company SolarWinds, and accessed sensitive data belonging to several US government agencies, at least one hospital, and a university.

At least 24 big companies including tech giants like Intel, Cisco, VMware, and Nvidia installed the software laced with malicious code, said the report. “This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years,” FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said that this latest cyber-assault is effectively an attack on the US and its government and other critical institutions, including security firms. Earlier this year, Marriott International sent shock waves when the hotel chain announced that personal information of close to 5.2 million guests may have been accessed using the login credentials of two employees at a franchise property.

cyberattacks
The biggest of them perhaps came to light towards the end of the year. Pixabay

The Twitter cryptocurrency hack in the middle of the year was another major incident that revealed how vulnerable cyberspace was. The social media platform revealed that it was a “coordinated social engineering attack” by people who successfully targeted some of the company’s employees with access to internal systems and tools.

In this attack, accounts of major public figures including then-US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Apple, and Uber were simultaneously hacked by attackers to spread a cryptocurrency scam.

This year, British low-cost airline group EasyJet also revealed that it became a target of a “highly sophisticated cyber-attack” that affected approximately nine million customers. In August and September, the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) was hit with several cyberattacks, forcing the exchange to even halt trading at times. Even the Covid-19 vaccine research and distribution attracted the attention of cybercriminals.

Microsoft in November revealed that it detected cyberattacks from nation-state actors targeting seven prominent companies directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for Covid-19, including in India.

ALSO READ: Study: How And Why Stars Die?

The targets include leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in Canada, France, India, South Korea, and the US, and came from Strontium, an actor originating from Russia, and two bad actors originating from North Korea called Zinc and Cerium. In one of the biggest attacks in the Indian healthcare sector, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories confirmed a ransomware attack this year.

There are no signs that these attacks will slow down in any manner in the coming year which only underline the importance of strengthening cyberspace with greater security with new tools and policies. (IANS)

Previous articleCurated List Of Goodies To Gift Your Loved Ones

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Curated List Of Goodies To Gift Your Loved Ones

NewsGram Desk - 0
Christmas brings joy, lifting the spirits with cheer and hope. With a tough year coming to a close there's plenty to celebrate. Here's a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Research: Cooked Meats Associated With Increased Wheezing In Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dietary habits established earlier in life may be linked to potentially the future development of asthma as new research has found that substances present...
Read more
Entertainment

5 Mobile Games That Ruled The Screens This Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
Other than video calling, it was mobile gaming that took India by storm during the lockdowns and social distancing times. As parents got busy...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cyberattacks That Shook The World In 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a virus-hit year that kept more people hooked to their Internet-connected devices for far too long, cybercriminals saw more opportunities to push their...
Read more

Curated List Of Goodies To Gift Your Loved Ones

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Christmas brings joy, lifting the spirits with cheer and hope. With a tough year coming to a close there's plenty to celebrate. Here's a...
Read more

Research: Cooked Meats Associated With Increased Wheezing In Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dietary habits established earlier in life may be linked to potentially the future development of asthma as new research has found that substances present...
Read more

5 Mobile Games That Ruled The Screens This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Other than video calling, it was mobile gaming that took India by storm during the lockdowns and social distancing times. As parents got busy...
Read more

Study: How And Why Stars Die?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from Northwestern University (NU) has found that by studying all three "flavors" involved in a supernova, they have unlocked more clues as to...
Read more

The Impact Of Indian Classical Music On An Individual

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Music is one of the best, greatest, and purist forms created by mankind. Music plays a more important role in our life than just...
Read more

Longing To See Homeland Still Fresh In Dalai Lama’s mind

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Though living in exile for over half a century in the Himalayan foothills, the longing to see his homeland Lhasa is still fresh in...
Read more

For Young People, Covid19 Spells More Threat For Parents Than Themselves

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
During the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, young people thought the deadly disease is a threat to their parents and the elderly but...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada