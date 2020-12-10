Thursday, December 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance Data of 70 Lac Indian Cardholders Circulate in Dark Web
BusinessfinanceLead StoryScience & Technology

Data of 70 Lac Indian Cardholders Circulate in Dark Web

The leaked database sized 2GB

0
Dark Web
It also reveals types of user accounts and whether they have switched on mobile alerts or not. Pixabay

Personal details, including phone numbers and email addresses of 70 lakh Indian debit and credit cardholders, have been circulating on the dark web, an Internet security researcher alerted on Tuesday.

Other leaked details include names of the users, employer firms, and annual income said security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia.

The leaked database, sized 2GB, also reveals types of user accounts and whether they have switched on mobile alerts or not.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Data pertains to the period between 2010 and 2019, which could be very valuable to scammers and hackers,” Rajaharia told IANS in a statement.

“Since this is financial data, it is very valuable for hackers and scammers as they can use the personal contact details for phishing or other attacks,” he said while sharing screenshots of some leaked data.

Dark Web
The card numbers were not available in the leaked data. Pixabay

The only saving grace is that the card numbers are not available.

Rajaharia said that the leak “could have come from third-party service providers who are contracted by banks to sell credit/debit cards, for example.”

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: क्या मनोरंजन ‘सेना’ से बड़ा है?

The leaked database also includes the PAN numbers for five lakh cardholders, the Internet security researcher said.

While it has not been verified whether the data of 70 lakh users are genuine or not, Rajaharia verified the data of some users and found the details mentioned in many of the fields to be accurate.

“I think someone sold this data/link on the dark web and later it became public. Financial data is the most expensive data on the Internet,” he said.

ALSO READ: The Growth Of The Sports Betting Market

The revelations come at a time when cybersecurity incidents have been a persistent problem for organizations around the world amid the pandemic. (IANS)

Previous article“Unpaused” Discovers New Beginnings During Pandemic
Next articleWhatsApp Announced To Bring Carts For Businesses

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

‘I am A Huge Advocate For Therapy’, says Selena Gomez

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize...
Read more
India

IIT Guwahati Develops Materials To Harvest Water From Humid Air

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said researchers have developed novel materials that can efficiently harvest water from humid...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Rare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses

NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug currently prescribed to treat a rare enzyme deficiency can help cells clear the herpes simplex viruses -- a virus causing contagious sores,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘I am A Huge Advocate For Therapy’, says Selena Gomez

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize...
Read more

IIT Guwahati Develops Materials To Harvest Water From Humid Air

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said researchers have developed novel materials that can efficiently harvest water from humid...
Read more

Rare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug currently prescribed to treat a rare enzyme deficiency can help cells clear the herpes simplex viruses -- a virus causing contagious sores,...
Read more

Difficult To Tackle COVID Misinformation on Social Media

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed two of the reasons that misinformation about Covid-19 is so difficult to tackle on social media -- most people think they're...
Read more

WhatsApp Announced To Bring Carts For Businesses

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to make buying and selling easier, WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to bring carts on its platform for millions of businesses and...
Read more

Data of 70 Lac Indian Cardholders Circulate in Dark Web

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Personal details, including phone numbers and email addresses of 70 lakh Indian debit and credit cardholders, have been circulating on the dark web, an...
Read more

“Unpaused” Discovers New Beginnings During Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmakers Raj and DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra will explore the themes of new beginnings and moving on through...
Read more

I’ve Waited For The Right Opportunity Patiently: Arjun Rampal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Arjun Rampal plays the lead in the upcoming film, Nail Polish. He claims he would include his new release as one of the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada